A heartbreaking video showed the only survivor of the Vaal school transport crash speaking from an ambulance while recounting the fate of her classmates

The fatal accident claimed 14 young lives and sparked nationwide grief and renewed scrutiny of school transport safety

Authorities had launched culpable homicide proceedings against the driver as investigations continued into the cause of the crash

Heartbreaking footage circulating online has drawn attention to the lone survivor of the fatal school bus crash that occurred in the Vaal area of Gauteng, South Africa, on January 19.

The video, widely shared on TikTok, captured the injured schoolgirl speaking from inside an ambulance shortly after the collision that claimed the lives of 14 children.

The accident involved a scholar transport vehicle that was conveying pupils to school in Vanderbijlpark.

Initial reports confirmed 11 deaths at the scene, while others later died from their injuries in hospital.

The incident left families devastated and triggered widespread grief across South Africa, as disturbing details continued to emerge.

Sole survivor of Vaal crash speaks amid chaos

The viral clip showed the surviving learner visibly shaken and injured, yet alert enough to relay critical information to emergency responders.

Despite her condition, she attempted to account for her classmates by naming those who were badly hurt or had died. The children she mentioned ranged from Grade 4 pupils to those in matric.

The survivor identified herself as Mamello during the exchange. She appeared determined to ensure that rescuers understood the scale of the tragedy, even as medical workers attended to her injuries.

Observers noted that her school uniform was stained with blood, a detail that further intensified public reaction to the video.

Vaal crash sparks public grief

Many South Africans described the footage as unbearable to watch. Social media users expressed sorrow and disbelief, with several commenters noting the emotional weight of seeing a child carry such responsibility in the aftermath of disaster.

Authorities confirmed that the driver of the scholar transport now faces charges of culpable homicide.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the collision and whether safety regulations were breached.

Here are some of the comments about the occurrence on TikTok:

UGC Khadija🎀 thought about the young girl's trauma:

"Imagine surviving and having to witness what just happened with your bare eyes, strength to her.😭"

Laura Forbay was impressed by the survivor's composure:

"What a strong girl, and she knows the urgency and much-needed info. well done my girl 💗"

Siboe🥰♥️ also felt for the student:

"Mamello baby, may the Lord heal you, we can never estimate the pain you felt and feeling. Hugs to you nana."

Nthabiseng Ntuli could hear the pain in the girl's voice:

"Eish that Sir Sir 😭😭the trauma in her voice she won't forget 😭"

Nozipho MaMntungwa was touched by the student's resilience:

"Oh Mmamelo, my child. Speedy recovery and may God comfort you."

