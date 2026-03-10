The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has adjourned the hearing of the terrorism involving Abubakar Malami, a top ADC chieftain and former AGF, and his son to April 15

Recall that the DSS first arraigned the former minister, along with his son, on February 3, over the allegation of terrorism financing and illegal possession of firearms

The development came days after the former minister, his son and wife were granted bail on a matter bordering on fraud and financial recklessness

The Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned the trial of the former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on the allegation of terrorism financing to April 15.

The former AGF and his son, Abdulaziz, were arraigned before the court on February 3, by the Department of State Services (DSS), on a five-count charge that bordered on financing of terrorism and the illegal possession of firearms.

Why Malami is facing terrorism charges

Malami, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), was being accused of the failure to prosecute terrorism financiers whose case files were said to have been forwarded to the office of the attorney-general for legal proceedings.

Recall that the former minister, as well as his son, was granted N200 million bail on February 27, with two sureties in like sum. The Cable reported that Malami and his son were present in court on Tuesday, March 10, when Justice Joyce Abdulmalik presided over the case.

Akinlolu Kehinde, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), prosecuting counsel, informed the court that he was only told recently to take over the case. He then requested more time to interface with the witnesses before the trial would commence.

This is coming barely five days after the former minister was granted bail on a suit over fraud allegations and financial misappropriation. Similar bail was granted to his wife and son. Also, the defendants were ordered to deposit their international passports with the court. They are to remain in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service until they meet their bail conditions.

Court to begin hearing of Malami's case

Justice Abdulmalik of the trial court then adjourned the case to March 16, when the hearing will commence in full.

The Federal High Court in Abuja earlier remanded the family after they appeared in court over an N8.7 billion corruption charge. Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the trial court ordered that the former minister and son should be returned to the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja, while his wife was asked to be remanded in Suleja Correctional Centre in Niger State.

Malami, a chieftain of the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC), is facing the trial along with his son, Abdulaziz and one of his wives, Bashir Asaba, on a 16-count charge levelled against them by the EFCC. The anti-graft agency accused the Malamis of laundering ₦8.7 billion, but they have pleaded not guilty to the charges during their arraignment on Monday, December 29, 2025.

Malami asks EFCC chairman to recuse himself

Legit.ng earlier reported that former President Muhammadu Buhari's minister of justice and AGF, Abubakar Malami, has called on the current chairman of the EFCC to recuse himself from his investigation.

Malami gave the reason for demanding that the EFCC chairman step aside in his matter and called on the AGF and Minister of Justice to take action.

The former minister also claimed that he was being witch-hunted by the EFCC over his defection from the ruling APC to the ADC.

