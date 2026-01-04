The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has reacted to Anthony Joshua’s survival in a fatal auto crash

Pastor Adeboye lost two of his close associates in the tragic road accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The renowned man of God explained what saved the British-Nigerian boxing champion

Redemption City, Ogun State - Pastor Enoch Adeboye said God’s mercy saved British-Nigerian boxing champion Anthony Joshua from the fatal accident that claimed the lives of his two friends.

Legit.ng reports that Joshua escaped death in the fatal road accident that occurred on the busy Lagos–Ibadan Expressway on Monday, December 29, 2025.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye links Anthony Joshua’s survival in a fatal road accident to God's mercy. Photo credit: @sunshine_ene/Pastor Enoch Adeboye

Pastor Adeboye cited Joshua’s accident while illustrating the role of divine mercy in preservation.

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) during the church’s monthly thanksgiving service on Sunday, January 4, 2025.

As reported by The Punch, Adeboye quoted the bible verse that says we are alive because of the mercies of the Lord.

“Lamentations 3:22–23 says it is by the mercies of the Lord that we are not consumed. We are alive because of the mercies of the Lord, not because of cleverness.”

“I read in the newspapers yesterday that our boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, exchanged seats with someone before the accident.

“The people he exchanged seats with died. I don’t know why, but the mercy of God said someone would still be alive today.”

