A young Nigerian man went viral as he celebrated the completion of his pharmaceutical studies at the University of Ibadan

The young man who gained admission in 2018 shared how he struggled to understand his course in the beginning phase

His story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated him on his induction into the pharmaceutical profession

A young Nigerian man shared his experience as he celebrated his graduation from the University of Ibadan.

Sharing his experience on social media, the graduate shared how he built his business after gaining admission in 2018.

UI pharmacy graduate shares experience

Identified on TikTok as @dr.tenistiktok, the recently inducted Doctor of Pharmacy shared his experience after he gained admission in 2018.

He said:

"Quick story everyone. For most of my life, I was an average student. Nothing extraordinary. Nothing dramatic. Just steady. Then 2018 happened — I gained admission into the University of Ibadan to study Pharmacy.

"When I resumed, I quickly realized many people in my class had been head boys, head girls, and top students in their schools. Meanwhile, I walked in feeling like a lost sheep. I remember looking at my 100-level results and honestly wondering if I had what it took to survive — talk less of succeed — in this “dreaded” course.

"But at the beginning of 200 level, I had an epiphany: we were all just trying to navigate life in our own ways. Nobody had it all figured out. That realization changed everything for me.

"I decided I would stop living in fear and comparison. Instead, I chose to enjoy the process — while still finishing pharmacy school, of course.

"So I leaned into the things I loved. I got serious about fitness. I cooked more — and eventually started a full-blown food business.( follow my business page @grillkingg please) I ventured into school politics.

"I made meaningful friendships. All while battling pharmacy school. There were times I was preparing for food vendor events one or two days before exams — and somehow, I still made it work. (Special shout-out to Mide, by the way.) Somehow… I made it.

"Looking back, if I had to do it all over again, I wouldn’t change a thing. Pharmacy school drilled me through fire, but it shaped me. It built resilience. It refined my discipline. It forced growth. And today, I stand grateful to Jesus Christ for that journey. Ladies and gentlemen, I present: Dr. Akinlolu Tenifayo, Pharm D (Ibadan), MPSN.

See his TikTok post below:

Netizens celebrate UI pharmacy graduate

