A driver has been arrested on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway with human parts concealed among luggage

The Oyo State police assured residents of a thorough investigation into the disturbing incident

The state police spokesperson, Olayinka Ayanlade, explained how the suspect was arrested

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lagos-Ibadan Expressway - A driver identified as Kazeem Ayegbo has been arrested with human parts near Guru Maharaji Village along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Oyo State.

A red cloth containing bones and other items suspected to be parts of a human corpse was concealed among passengers’ luggage.

The state police spokesperson, Olayinka Ayanlade, said operatives of the Federal Highway Patrol recovered the items during a routine stop-and-search operation along the axis.

As reported by The Punch, Ayanlade made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, January 18, 2026.

Ayanlade added that the driver was arrested while travelling from Lagos to Osogbo in Osun State.

According to the police, the suspect would be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

“A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of a red cloth containing bones and other items suspected to be parts of a human corpse, concealed among the luggage.

“The driver, Kazeem Ayegbo (male), travelling from Lagos to Osogbo, was apprehended. Investigation has commenced to determine the origin and intended purpose of the recovered items, with investigative efforts extended beyond Oyo State to identify and apprehend all persons connected with the incident.”

The police assured Oyo state residents that the case was being handled with utmost professionalism and diligence.

Ayanlade said it is committed to ensuring that all offenders are brought to justice.

He urged members of the public to provide timely and credible information to the police.

The police noted that sustained public support remains vital to maintaining peace and security across the state.

Police arrest Islamic cleric with suspected human flesh

Recall that the Oyo police arrested an alleged Islamic cleric after suspected human flesh was found during a stop-and-search on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The suspect, Alfa Bashiru, admitted buying the item in Lagos and has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Iyaganku

Forensic experts are examining the substance to confirm whether it is human tissue, as investigations into possible ritual activity continue.

Police arrest man transporting human organs for rituals

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that operatives of the Lagos State Police Command arrested a 25-year-old man suspected money ritualist.

Samson Oghenebreme was arrested while transporting human organs to a native doctor for use in money-making rituals

The Police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the suspect was arrested while transporting the organs from Edo State.

Source: Legit.ng