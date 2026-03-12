A University of Ibadan student shared his academic journey after narrowly missing admission into Medicine and Surgery

He opened up that the university transferred him to Veterinary Medicine after his aggregate score fell short by a few points

The student later clarified that he rewrote JAMB to pursue the second-degree admission opportunity at the university

A University of Ibadan student has shared his academic journey after rewriting the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (JAMB) so he could study his dream course, medicine.

The man, identified on X as @prime_kraft, opened up that he aimed to gain admission to Medicine and Surgery (MBBS), but sadly, he was transferred to another course.

According to him, the reason for the transfer by the University of Ibadan was because he "narrowly" missed the required admission aggregate.

How UI student missed admission for medicine

In a post that quickly drew attention online, the man explained that he attempted to secure admission into the MBBS programme as a second degree at the University of Ibadan.

According to him, his aggregate score fell short by only a few points, which made it impossible for the university to offer him admission into the highly competitive medical programme.

He disclosed that he was transferred to Veterinary Medicine (a branch of medical science that is dedicated to catering to pets, livestock, and wildlife).

He wrote:

"In an attempt to get MBBS as a second degree at the University of Ibadan, I missed the aggregate by a few points and was transferred to Veterinary Medicine.

Well, a win is a win regardless..."

The post was accompanied by a photo of him dressed in a full academic gown and cap.

UI science student confirms he rewrote JAMB

Following questions from other users on X, the man clarified in the comment section that he gained the admission through JAMB rather than Direct Entry.

When asked whether he used his previous BSc qualification to apply, he explained that he actually sat for the examination again.

“I wrote JAMB actually,” he said.

See his X post below:

Reactions to UI science student's story

Some of the comments are below.

@DheePraiz said:

"This should be fun. Would like to hear about your progress a few years from now."

@OlusegunJeffrey wrote:

"Congratulations, chief. A win is indeed a win."

@Jayjay_Eniks said:

"Never knew one can be transferred to another medical course though.... Incredible."

@Ahsad49 commented:

"I hope you’ll cherish what you have in few years time.

Tag me to it when it’s time.

Till then, enjoy your voyage."

@Olamzz1 said:

"I wish you success as you embark on your journey. I can't wait to welcome you as a colleague."

@Omidanprecious commented:

"Congratulations, dear. Greater heights."

