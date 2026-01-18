Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemned the killing of a Kano housewife and her six children, describing it as unacceptable violence

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemned the killing of a housewife and her six children in Dorayi Chiranchi Quarters of Kano metropolis, describing the incident as a senseless act of violence against innocent Nigerians.

The Kano State Police Command has since arrested three suspects in connection with the incident.

Atiku Abubakar has condemned the killing of a woman and her six children in Dorayi Chiranchi Quarters, Kano.

In a statement shared via his X handle on Sunday, Atiku expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and sympathised with the affected family and community.

“I am heartbroken by the gruesome killing of a mother and her six children in Dorayi Chiranchi, Kano. This senseless violence against innocent Nigerians is unacceptable. My thoughts and prayers are with the grieving family and community,” Atiku said.

He also questioned the effectiveness of the country’s security architecture, suggesting a disconnect between official directives and actual enforcement.

“It is either the so-called marching orders to the security agencies are not being actioned or it is merely political talk,” he stated.

Atiku called on security agencies to act swiftly and decisively, urging them to ensure justice for the victims and protect lives across the country.

“Security agencies are charged to swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice and take decisive actions to protect every Nigerian from such brutality. We must end the culture of violence and ensure safety for all,” he added.

Police arrest 3 suspects over killing of housewife

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Kano State Police Command has arrested three principal suspects in connection with the gruesome murder of a housewife and her six children in Dorayi Chiranchi Quarters of Kano metropolis.

The arrests followed an intelligence-led operation ordered by the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, and coordinated by the Commissioner of Police in Kano State, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori.

Atiku reacts as Kano State Police Command has arrested three suspects over the killing of a housewife and her six children in Kano.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, disclosed that the suspects were apprehended during a sting operation carried out between 10:00 p.m. on Friday, January 17, and 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2026.

Community shocked by brutal attack

Legit.ng earlier reported that residents described the incident as one of the most horrifying attacks ever witnessed in the area, saying the community remains traumatised by the scale and brutality of the killings.

The victims were identified as Fatima Abubakar, 35, and her children: Maimuna, 17; Aisha, 16; Bashir, 13; Abubakar, 10; Faruk, 7; and Abdussalam, aged about one and a half years.

A resident of the area, Kabiru Ibrahim, said the community was still struggling to comprehend how an entire family could be wiped out in such a manner.

“We are still in shock. Nobody can explain why an entire household was wiped out or who carried out such a terrible act,” Ibrahim said.

Ibrahim disclosed that the bodies of the victims were evacuated to the Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital, where medical personnel confirmed them dead.

