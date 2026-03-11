Iran has set out tough conditions to end its war with the United States and Israel, demanding reparations and international recognition of its grievances

The conflict has already caused heavy casualties, including the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and more than 160 schoolgirls in a US strike

Tensions are now spilling into sport, with Iran threatening to withdraw from the 2026 FIFA World Cup hosted in North America

The Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian, has outlined three conditions his country requires to end the ongoing war with the United States and Israel.

Writing on X on Wednesday, Mr Pezeshkian revealed that one of the conditions is the “payment of reparations” by the US for the damage inflicted on Iran. He said these demands were shared during meetings with the leaders of Russia and Pakistan, both of whom condemned the US and Israel for starting the conflict.

Iran demands reparations from the US as a condition to end the war with Israel. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Retaliatory strikes and heavy losses

Iran’s retaliatory strikes have killed eight American soldiers and at least 12 people in Israel. Meanwhile, US and Israeli attacks have claimed the lives of Iran’s former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and more than 160 schoolgirls after a missile hit their school.

A US military investigation confirmed that the strike on the school was carried out by American forces, according to a report by the New York Times on Wednesday.

Despite US claims of destroying Iran’s air force, navy, and most of its missile capabilities, Iran continues to launch missiles and drones at Israel and US interests in the Middle East.

In addition, Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for about 20 per cent of the world’s oil supply. This closure has led to rising petrol prices globally, including in Nigeria.

Rising petrol prices highlight global impact of Iran–US tensions. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Iran threatens World Cup withdrawal

The conflict has now spilled into sport. Iran has threatened to boycott the 2026 FIFA World Cup due to the war with the US. The country’s Sports Minister, Ahmad Donyamali, said on Wednesday that Iran cannot participate after the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in recent US and Israeli airstrikes.

Speaking to Iranian state television, he declared: “Considering that this corrupt regime has assassinated our leader, under no circumstances can we participate in the World Cup.”

Donyamali added that the war has made it impossible for Iran to consider travelling to the tournament. “Our children are not safe and, fundamentally, such conditions for participation do not exist,” he said.

He further accused the US and Israel of forcing two wars on Iran over the past eight to nine months, resulting in thousands of deaths.

See the X post below:

World Cup uncertainty

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will take place from June 11 to July 19 in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Iran has already qualified for the expanded 48-team competition and was drawn into Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand.

All three of Iran’s group matches are scheduled to be played in the US, with two in Los Angeles and one in Seattle.

Iran was notably absent from a FIFA planning meeting in Atlanta last week, fuelling speculation about its withdrawal. FIFA has not yet issued an official response to the minister’s remarks.

Iran sends message to Nigeria amid war

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iran’s ambassador to Nigeria, Gholamreza Mahdavi Raja, has stated that the country is prepared to support Nigeria in its fight against terrorism.

Source: Legit.ng