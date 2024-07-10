The FCT Police command arrested Nuhu Ezra for allegedly trafficking human parts in Abuja

Police stated Ezra found the remains while hunting in Kuje and planned to sell them for N600,000

The incident has raised alarm among Abuja residents, but the police have reassured the public of their commitment to maintaining safety and security

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has apprehended a man suspected of trafficking human parts in Abuja.

Nuhu Ezra, a resident of Gosa Kipikipi village in Lugbe, was detained on July 9, 2024, at approximately 9:00 p.m. by officers from the Iddo police division. He was found in possession of a human skull and bones.

Police apprehend human parts trafficker Photo credit: @AbiodunSanusi01

Source: Twitter

Police reports indicate that Ezra discovered the human remains while hunting in Kuje and intended to sell them for N600,000, Vanguard reported.

SP Josephine Adeh, the police public relations officer, confirmed the arrest and called on residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities.

She said:

“The suspect, Nuhu Ezra, stated that he picked up the human skull and bones from the bush while hunting in Kuje. He intended to sell them for six hundred thousand naira (N600,000)."

FCT Commissioner of Police, Benneth Igweh, has ordered a thorough investigation to determine the source of the human parts, the intended buyer, and the duration of Ezra's involvement in this alleged trade.

Ezra is currently in police custody and will be charged in court upon the investigation's conclusion.

This incident has alarmed Abuja residents, who are increasingly concerned about rising criminal activities in the city. However, the police have reassured the public of their dedication to ensuring the safety and security of all residents.

