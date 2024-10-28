Local security operatives arrested a cemetery worker and two accomplices in Agege, Lagos, after discovering five human skulls in their possession

The suspects were intercepted with a suspicious bag at the cemetery fence, reportedly placed on a fence

The incident marks the second time the cemetery worker has faced allegations of trafficking human remains

Agege, Lagos state - Local security operatives apprehended a cemetery worker and two accomplices on Sunday, October 27, with five human skulls in their possession.

The arrests took place at the Murikaz area of the Agege cemetery. Upon visiting the Isokoko Police Station where the suspects were held, the Nigeria News Agency (NAN) confirmed that police authorities had taken swift action and pledged a broader crackdown.

The case is slated for transfer to the State Investigation Department, signalling further investigations.

Isiaka Amosu, an eyewitness, reported that the cemetery worker, identified as Ismaila, had been working with other suspects to harvest body parts in the cemetery.

Local security operatives in the community apprehended the suspects after noticing a suspicious person on a fence behind the cemetery. Intrigued by the bag, they decided to observe who would come to collect it.

“After a few minutes, they observed two men who came to pick up the bag,” he said.

Amosu said the suspects were confronted and asked to present their bags.

He stated that the suspects confessed to receiving help from the cemetery worker, who allegedly collaborated with them for financial profit.

According to an eyewitness, the suspect was caught about six months ago with a human head.

