A young Nigerian woman shared her experience as she celebrated her graduation from the University of Ibadan.

Sharing her experience on social media, the graduate shared how he built his business after gaining admission to study pharmacy.

UI first-class pharmacy graduate shares experience

Identified on TikTok as @stitches_by_sumta, the lady shared how she bagged a first class despite struggling after starting her business in 200 level.

She said:

"Graduating as the most outstanding student. The one where SumSum officially becomes a Pharm.Dr. Sit back, let me tell you a quick story. Assumpta entered the University of Ibadan super pumped and determined to graduate with a First Class.

"After being one of the top students in secondary school, it felt achievable. But freedom struck, my reading pattern slipped, and I finished 100level with a close to borderline First Class. That shook me. I was determined to push beyond the borderline.

"Then COVID happened… and entrepreneurship found me. I tried to quit business ,after COVID, to focus solely on my books, but I couldn’t. So the gamble began. In 200 level, I unofficially started StitchesBySumta — sewing outfits during exam periods, taking insane risks.

"My grades dropped to a Second Class. I didn’t even check my 200 level result until final year so I didn’t know about this drop back then, but deep down, I knew it shook me. That was when the search for balance truly began. I wanted to prove to my mum — and to myself — that I could be both: an entrepreneur and a First Class student.

"It wasn’t easy. I got my first resit and cried. Then another. But I refused to quit. I grew my fashion brand while rebuilding my academics. And in the end?

"Three-time Best Student in Entrepreneurship. Most Versatile Student throughout Pharmacy School. Executive of the Year during my tenure as PRO. And yesterday, I added more feathers.

"Distinction in my favourite course-Pharmacognosy and Herbal Medicine. NAPA Award for Most Outstanding Student. And got inducted as a First Class graduate. My three brands are top-notch. I am a top-notch graduate. God is in this story. The tears and sweat were worth it. Reintroducing Dr. Nwakile Assumpta Oluomachukwu (PharmD., MPSN)

Netizens celebrate UI pharmacy first-class graduate

