A Chief Magistrate Court in Bwari granted the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission an additional 14 days to detain Nasir el-Rufai

El Rufai’s legal team returned to court to challenge the renewed remand order after an earlier attempt to quash the first detention failed

The court fixed March 17 to rule on whether the latest detention order should be set aside

Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency has obtained a fresh court order extending the detention of former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai for another 14 days as investigations into allegations against him continue to expand.

According to the Nation, the extension was granted to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission on Thursday, March 5, by a Chief Magistrate Court in Bwari.

The order was made in the presence of El-Rufai’s legal team and is expected to remain in force until March 19, 2026.

Court extends El-Rufai's detention period

Court documents indicated that the renewed detention was approved to give investigators time to conclude ongoing inquiries linked to alleged money laundering and abuse of office.

The prosecution argued that additional time was required due to the scope of the investigation.

Despite the ruling, El-Rufai’s counsel has returned to the same court to challenge the validity of the fresh remand order. The defence is asking the court to nullify the extension, following an earlier unsuccessful attempt to quash the initial detention order.

The presiding magistrate, Okechukwu John Akweke, has fixed March 17 to rule on whether the latest order should be set aside.

ICPC counters public narrative

Officials familiar with the case dismissed claims that the agency acted outside the law. According to an ICPC source, the commission has followed due process at every stage of the matter and secured valid court approvals before detaining the former governor.

“With a Senior Advocate of Nigeria as the commission’s chairman, we cannot detain el Rufai or any suspect without a valid court order,” the source said.

The official added that El-Rufai’s lawyers had participated fully in all proceedings but accused them of misrepresenting events outside the courtroom.

“The first remand order was challenged by his lawyer and dismissed. The second remand order is now before the court, which will decide on March 17,” the source stated.

Defence alleges jurisdictional overreach

El-Rufai has continued to push back against the detention. Through his lawyer, Ukpong Esop Akpan, he described the Chief Magistrate Court’s order as a jurisdictional overreach.

An affidavit filed in support of the application argued that the remand order issued on February 19 was fundamentally defective and should be declared a nullity.

The defence based its argument on provisions of criminal procedure laws and constitutional powers of the court.

