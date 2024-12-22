Operatives of the Ogun State Command have arrested a suspected ritualist, Taiwo Yemitan, in the Lafenwa area of Abeokuta

The 45-year-old Yemitan was arrested with a fresh human head and dismembered body parts of a female victim

The state police spokesperson, SP Omolola Odutola, disclosed that the dismembered body had been taken for post-mortem examination

Abeokuta, Ogun state - 45-year-old Taiwo Yemitan has been arrested with a fresh human head and dismembered body parts of a female victim in the Lafenwa area of Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

Police operatives arrested Yemitan in his home behind Atinsola petrol station, Sanni in Abeokuta around 1:40a. m on Sunday, December 22.

The state police spokesperson, SP Omolola Odutola, made this known in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Sunday, Vanguard reports.

Oduta said the suspected ritualist was arrested following a tip-off from the state's local security outfits, the Agbekoya and the Vigilante operatives.

“The suspect admitted to knowing the deceased identified as Darasimi, who he lured to his residence with the intent to kill her.

“He confessed to the murder, naming two other individuals, Kehinde Yemitan and one Kazeem, second name unknown as accomplices in the criminal act.

“Their intention was to sell the victim's head and other body parts,”

According to Odutola, the dismembered body had been taken to the general hospital, Ijaye, Abeokuta morgue for post-mortem examination.

The police PRO said the command is making efforts to arrest the accomplice and to locate the victim's relatives.

Odutola added that the suspect would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Eleweran, Abeokuta for a thorough investigation.

Suspected ritualist confesses to selling human skulls

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a suspected ritualist, Yusuf Adinohi, explained why he ventured into the business of selling human skulls.

Adinohi claimed that he started the business of selling human skulls to save his sick mother, who needed N2 million for her treatment.

He confessed that he has sold seven human skulls at N35,000 each and has made N245,000 from the business so far.

