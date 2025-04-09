Three mortuary attendants in Abia state are in police detention for allegedly tampering with a deceased man’s body, with missing body parts

Three mortuary attendants in Abia State are currently in police detention following accusations of tampering with the body of a deceased man.

The shocking discovery of missing body parts, including the deceased’s tongue and t*sticle, has sparked outrage and led to violent protests from the local community.

Abia: Police Arrest 3 Mortuary Attendants Over Alleged Missing Parts of Deceased

How the missing body parts were discovered

The incident occurred at a mortuary located between Afoukwu and Abayi Okoroato village along the Aba-Ikot Ekpene highway in Obingwa Local Government Area.

Family members and friends of the deceased arrived at the mortuary on March 28, 2025, to retrieve the body for burial.

During the preparation of the body, they discovered that both the deceased’s tongue and t*sticle were missing.

"This is beyond belief. We never expected such a thing to happen. The body was tampered with," said a family member, visibly shaken by the discovery.

The missing body parts triggered outrage, leading to a violent response from the youth of the deceased's community.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic, with the youths storming the mortuary, damaging property, and attacking the mortuary attendants.

Mob Justice and Police Intervention

The mortuary attendants, who reportedly attempted to flee the scene, were apprehended by the mob, beaten severely, and left with injuries.

The violent mob also ransacked the mortuary, destroying furniture and equipment. Police officers from the Eastern Ngwa Division in Umuobiakwa responded promptly, rescuing the attendants from further harm.

One police officer involved in the rescue operation stated,

"The situation was tense, and we had to act fast to prevent the attendants from being killed. The youths were furious, and they didn't hold back."

Denial and speculation

When questioned by the police, the mortuary attendants denied any knowledge of the missing body parts.

They speculated that rodents may have consumed the parts, but this explanation was met with skepticism by the local community.

"It’s hard to believe that rodents could get into the deceased’s mouth and eat his tongue. This is not just an unfortunate incident; it's a sign of something deeper," said a local resident, adding that such claims were implausible.

Cultural Significance and Growing Concerns

The severing of body parts is considered a severe taboo in Igbo culture, and the incident has left the community deeply unsettled.

Families who had deposited their loved ones at the mortuary are now in fear, rushing to retrieve their relatives' remains, concerned that their bodies may also have been tampered with.

"This is a violation of our traditions, and we cannot let it go unnoticed," said another local resident. "It is not just about this one incident; it raises bigger questions about the integrity of mortuaries in the region."

