Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message of congratulations to Mojtaba Khamenei following his appointment as Iran’s new supreme leader, signalling continuity in relations between Moscow and Tehran at a time of heightened regional tension.

The Kremlin said Putin expressed confidence that the new leader would uphold the legacy of his father and guide Iran through difficult circumstances.

According to the statement, the Russian leader said Khamenei would continue his father’s work “with honour” and help unite the Iranian people “in the face of severe trials”.

Moscow signals continuity in Tehran ties

Putin also reaffirmed Russia’s backing for Iran, describing the relationship as one rooted in solidarity. He said Moscow would continue to stand by Tehran and wished to “confirm unwavering support for Tehran and solidarity with our Iranian friends”.

The message comes amid growing scrutiny of Russia’s role in the conflict involving Iran and the United States.

According to CNN, multiple sources familiar with US intelligence reporting say Moscow has been providing Tehran with information related to the movements and locations of American military assets in the region.

According to the sources, much of the intelligence shared by Russia consisted of satellite imagery obtained from its advanced overhead surveillance systems. The extent of what Moscow may be receiving in exchange remains unclear.

US officials have not publicly linked specific Iranian attacks to Russian intelligence support. However, Iranian drones have struck several locations where US forces were present in recent days. One such strike reportedly hit a temporary facility housing American troops in Kuwait, resulting in the deaths of six US service members.

A source briefed on the intelligence said, “This shows Russia still likes Iran very much.”

China watched as conflict widens

US intelligence agencies are also assessing indications that China may be preparing to assist Iran financially and through the supply of spare parts and missile components.

Beijing has so far stayed out of the conflict, with sources saying it is wary of disruptions to its energy supplies given its reliance on Iranian oil.

“China is more cautious in its support. It wants the war to end because it endangers their energy supply,” one source said.

Asked about reports of intelligence sharing, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said American authorities were monitoring developments closely.

“We’re tracking everything,” he said, adding that actions deemed inappropriate were being confronted.

Deepening Russia-Iran cooperation

Russia and Iran have expanded military cooperation over the past three years, including collaboration on drone and missile technology. Iran has supplied Russia with drones and short range ballistic missiles for use in Ukraine, while also helping establish a drone production facility inside Russia.

The US military operation against Iran currently involves more than 50,000 troops, over 200 fighter aircraft and two aircraft carriers, according to US Central Command.

Pentagon officials say the objective remains the dismantling of Iran’s ballistic missile capability, which Washington argues is being used to advance Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

Two killed after projectile strikes Saudi Arabia

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a military projectile struck a residential compound used by a maintenance and cleaning company in Al-Kharj, Saudi authorities confirmed on Sunday. Two people were killed and 12 others sustained injuries in the incident.

According to Saudi Gazette, Saudi Civil Defense said the projectile hit the residential site and caused damage to the facility. Emergency response teams arrived shortly after the incident and carried out standard rescue and safety procedures.

