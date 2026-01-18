Legit.ng correspondent Ridwan Kolawole has over 8 years of experience covering metro.

Ibadan, Oyo State - A police officer was killed in Ogunmakin, near Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Legit.ng gathered that the officer was shot by gunmen who stormed Aqua Triton Company in Ogunmakin village and abducted a Chinese national.

A police officer is killed and a Chinese expatriate is kidnapped during anattack in Ibadan, Oyo State. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Ayanlade Olayinka, police spokesperson in Oyo State, confirmed the incident to Legit.ng on Saturday night, January 17.

