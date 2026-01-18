Breaking: Concerns as Officer Killed, Chinese Expatriate Kidnapped in Gunmen Attack in Ibadan
Ibadan, Oyo State - A police officer was killed in Ogunmakin, near Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.
Legit.ng gathered that the officer was shot by gunmen who stormed Aqua Triton Company in Ogunmakin village and abducted a Chinese national.
Ayanlade Olayinka, police spokesperson in Oyo State, confirmed the incident to Legit.ng on Saturday night, January 17.
More to come...
