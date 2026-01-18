Africa Digital Media Awards

Breaking: Concerns as Officer Killed, Chinese Expatriate Kidnapped in Gunmen Attack in Ibadan
Nigeria

Breaking: Concerns as Officer Killed, Chinese Expatriate Kidnapped in Gunmen Attack in Ibadan

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, Ridwan Kolawole
1 min read

Legit.ng correspondent Ridwan Kolawole has over 8 years of experience covering metro.

Ibadan, Oyo State - A police officer was killed in Ogunmakin, near Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Legit.ng gathered that the officer was shot by gunmen who stormed Aqua Triton Company in Ogunmakin village and abducted a Chinese national.

Concern in Oyo State as officer killed, Chinese expatriate kidnapped in gunmen attack in Ibadan
A police officer is killed and a Chinese expatriate is kidnapped during anattack in Ibadan, Oyo State. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force
Ayanlade Olayinka, police spokesperson in Oyo State, confirmed the incident to Legit.ng on Saturday night, January 17.

More to come...

