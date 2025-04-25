Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have uncovered human body parts in Abeokuta, the state capital

The state police spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, said the human parts were recovered from buildings disguised as churches

According to Odutola, among the human parts discovered by the police were skeletal bones and other body parts

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Police operatives have recovered human body parts concealed inside buildings disguised as parishes of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church in Ogun state.

The human parts were recovered in Kobape town and along Abiola Way in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

The state police spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, said the human parts were recovered after the arrest of three suspects - Sunday Akintobi, Oladimeji Olaniran, and Isaiah Tijani.

As reported by The Punch, Odutola said the suspects were arrested on April 22, 2025, in different parts of Abeokuta

According to Odutola, operatives of the command’s SWAT unit, acting on credible intelligence arrested the suspects.

The police spokesperson said skeletal bones and other body parts were recovered from buildings falsely presenting themselves as places of worship.

“On April 22, 2025, at about 8am, operatives of the Ogun State Police Command, through its SWAT unit, acted on credible intelligence and apprehended one Sunday Akintobi (male, 36 years), a resident of the Itoku area in Abeokuta, suspected of trading in human body parts.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of two additional individuals: Oladimeji Olaniran (male, 40 years) and Isaiah Tijani (male, 38 years).

“A search of their residences led to the recovery of body parts believed to be human remains,”

Odutola said:

“The buildings were disguised as Cherubim and Seraphim Churches located in Kobape town and along Abiola Way,”

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, has ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department to conduct a discreet and thorough investigation.

CP Ogunlowo said the investigation is to determine the full extent of the suspects’ involvement.

“He [CP Ogunlowo] has also made it clear that relatives of deceased should secure graveyards of their loved ones in the best way possible to repress grave robbers.”

