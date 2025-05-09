Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a 25-year-old man suspected money ritualist

Samson Oghenebreme was arrested while transporting human organs to a native doctor for use in money-making rituals

The Police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the suspect was arrested while transporting the organs from Edo State.

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lagos state - A 25-year-old man, Samson Oghenebreme, has been arrested while transporting human organs to a native doctor for use in money-making rituals.

The state police spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said Oghenebreme was arrested in the Odomola community of Epe on April 25, 2025.

Police recover human organs from suspected money ritualist. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Hundeyin said the suspect was arrested following credible information from members of the public regarding his suspicious movements.

As reported by Vanguard, Hundeyin made this known in a statement issued on Friday, May 9, 2025.

According to the statement, preliminary investigations revealed the suspect was transporting the organs from Edo State to a native doctor for use in money-making rituals.

“The recovered human organs have been deposited at the General Hospital, Epe, for preservation, while the case has been transferred to the Edo State Police Command for further investigation and prosecution.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, commended the swift response of the operatives and the vigilance of the Odomola community. He emphasised the importance of timely information sharing, which played a vital role in the prompt apprehension of the suspect.”

The police spokesperson said CP Jimoh urged all residents to remain watchful and report any suspicious activities or individuals to the nearest police station.

Hundeyin added that Jimoh assured the public that the Command remains fully committed to ensuring the safety and security of lives and property across the state.

Police deposit recovered human organs at the General Hospital, Epe in Lagos for preservation. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Nigerian buries himself alive for money ritual

Recall that James Ubeh, a 27-year-old former shop owner, underwent a terrifying Okite ritual involving being buried alive in pursuit of quick wealth, only to face trauma and disillusionment.

The ritual, which claimed the life of one participant, left Ubeh mentally scarred and financially ruined, forcing him to abandon his business and seek spiritual deliverance.

Both Ubeh and another victim, Gabriel Oduji, warn against the dangers of Okite rituals, revealing them as deadly illusions that lead to regret and hardship.

Read more stories on human parts and money rituals:

OAU student killed for money ritual

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that operatives of the Ogun state police command arrested the suspected killers of a 100-level student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Quadri Salami.

According to a statement issued by the command spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, obtained by Legit.ng, two men dismembered Salami's vital parts for ritual purposes.

The suspects allegedly sold the victim's body parts to internet fraudsters (Yahoo Yahoo).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng