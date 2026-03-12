A Nigerian woman, identified as Victoria Ibezim-Ohaeri, was overjoyed as she finally paid her student loan in full after 11 years

Victoria Ibezim-Ohaeri, a Nigerian woman, has celebrated clearing her student loan after 11 years.

Victoria excitedly broke the news on Facebook, much to the excitement of netizens.

Woman clears student loan years later

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, March 11, Victoria expressed relief that it was finally over and appreciated Harvard University. Her post suggested that she schooled in America via a student loan. Victoria hinted at 'doing it again.'

"PHEW, IT'S OVER!

"After 11 long years, I have finally cleared my student loan. Thank you, Harvard University!

"Will I do this again? Oh yeah," Victoria wrote.

She attached the screenshot of an email, which confirmed that she had paid her student loan in full. The email dated March 10 read:

"Good morning Victoria Ohaeri,

"Thank you for attaching the information so that we could locate your account to apply the payment. An account number was not provided on the wire information.

"Pending the clearance of the wire payment that was received, the loan is paid in full."

Social media users were happy for the woman and celebrated her becoming debt-free.

See her Facebook post below:

Student loan: Nigerian woman celebrated online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's post below:

Chichi Ekene said:

"Congratulations!!!! So happy for you!"

Amaka Agbasi said:

"Congratulations, dearest. This is no mean feat."

Geoffrey-Joseph Ogochukwu Amah said:

"Congratulations for this great achievement."

Ahmadu Tijjani Lawal said:

"Congratulations Madam VIO.

"What doing is worth doing well..

"More Grace."

Oduche Azih said:

"Thanks be to God.

"Donald Trump now has nothing on you!

"Joel Nwokeoma, see your girl o! We must celebrate!"

Oyebisi Babatunde Oluseyi said:

"Congratulations VIO! Make I go drink wine in your behalf. Expect the invoice. Congrats again!"

