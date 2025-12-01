The father of the abducted bride-to-be in Sokoto State, Malam Umar Chacho, has opened up on how the incident happened on Saturday, November 29, 2025

Mallam Umar said the armed bandits shot his son, who tried to escape, before taking away his daughter and others

Legit.ng reports that the armed bandits kidnapped the bride, her bridesmaids, and several well-wishers during the attack

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Sokoto State - The father of the abducted bride-to-be in Sokoto State, Malam Umar Chacho, said the armed bandits shot his son before kidnapping his daughter.

Legit.ng reports that the gunmen kidnapped the bride-to-be and several wedding guests in Chacho village in the Wurno local government area of Sokoto State.

The gunmen kidnapped a bride, her bridesmaids, and several well-wishers on Saturday, November 29, 2025.

A resident who spoke anonymously narrated how the armed bandits attacked the community, firing sporadically around midnight.

The heartbroken father described the kidnapping incident as devastating and traumatic for the entire community.

As reported by Daily Trust, Malam Umar stated this while speaking in the village on Monday, December 1, 2025.

“We were sitting outside when we heard gunshots. I immediately told my friends that those were not the usual gunshots fired by our community guards.

“Before we knew it, the bandits appeared on motorcycles. My friends and I fled into a nearby bush.”

He said the bandits shot his son when he attempted to escape, leaving him with injuries to his cheek and a broken left hand.

“They went straight to the room where my daughter—the bride—and her bridesmaids were sleeping. They threatened to shoot the door open if no one unlocked it. Eventually, one of the occupants opened the door, and the bandits took my daughter and her friends away.”

The terrorists also abducted two elderly men, making it 13 kidnapped victims.

Gunmen attack Kogi church, kidnap pastor, wife

Recall that gunmen ‎attacked the newly established Cherubim and Seraphim Church in Ejiba, Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The armed bandits attacked the worshippers during church service on Sunday, November 30, 2025.

It was gathered that ‎the community was thrown into chaos following the bandits' attack on the church.

Read more stories on bandit attacks:

Tension as bandits exchange gunfire with soldiers

Legit.ng also reported that a combative exchange between security operatives and armed bandits occurred on the Oshokoshoko–Obajana highway in Kogi State.

Many travellers were trapped for hours as vehicles parked helplessly in long queues on Monday, December 1, 2025.

Kogi state has recorded kidnapping and bandit attacks in recent days, the latest was an attack on a church during Sunday service.

Source: Legit.ng