The Lagos state government has announced the commencement of the monthly environmental sanitation scheduled for every last Saturday across the state

Authorities fixed 6:30 am–8:30 am movement control, with agencies including LAWMA, LASEPA, and KAI enforcing compliance

The government warned defaulters under environmental law while introducing rewards for the cleanest LGAs, streets, and communities

The Lagos state government has announced details of its monthly environmental sanitation exercise, which will begin on Saturday, April 25.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, shared the update on Wednesday, April 22, through his official account on X.

Lagos sanitation plan kicks off monthly with strict rules announced by Commissioner Tokunbo Wahab. Photo: NigeriaStories, Rhazaak

Source: Twitter

According to him, the exercise will now be held on the last Saturday of every month. The time fixed for the cleanup is between 6:30 am and 8:30 am.

He added that during this period, movement across the state will be controlled to allow residents to clean their homes, surroundings, and drainage areas properly.

Wahab explained that government agencies will be available during and after the exercise to ensure compliance. These include officers from the Ministry of Environment, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI), Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), and local government sanitation inspectors.

He warned that anyone who fails to obey the rules will be punished according to the Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law of 2017.

LAWMA, he said, will also deploy trucks during the exercise to collect and remove bagged waste from different areas.

In addition, the government said it will introduce rewards for the cleanest Local Government Area, Local Council Development Area, and the cleanest street. This, it said, is to encourage healthy competition and community participation.

Residents were also urged to take the exercise seriously and work with the government to achieve a cleaner and safer Lagos.

Statewide sanitation exercise begins in Lagos as Wahab introduces strict compliance framework. Photo: jidesanwoolu

Source: Instagram

PDP aspirant promises Lagos economic reforms

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that PDP governorship aspirant Adelaja Adeoye unveiled plans to end APC dominance in Lagos State. He pledged wide-ranging reforms aimed at transforming the state’s economy if elected.

Adeoye said his agenda would focus on improving power supply, housing, and infrastructure, while also addressing what he described as years of underperformance in key public sectors under the current administration.

He further promised transparency in governance, including a forensic review of state finances within his first 100 days in office. The aspirant also proposed investment-driven economic zones to boost development and job creation across Lagos.

2027: PDP aspirant Laja intensifies Lagos consultations

Previously, Legit.ng reported that PDP governorship aspirant Laja Adeoye has intensified consultations with party leaders in Lagos ahead of the 2027 elections, meeting key stakeholders, including Olabode George and party executives.

Adeoye said the engagements are part of efforts to build support within the PDP and promote his “Better Lagos 2027” agenda, which focuses on economic growth, infrastructure development, and improved social services across the state.

Party leaders welcomed the consultations and urged unity ahead of the primaries. Adeoye also pledged continued stakeholder engagement while outlining plans covering housing, transport, healthcare, education, and job creation in Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng