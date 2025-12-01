Bandits attacked Unguwar Tsamiya in Kano state around midnight and abducted 11 residents

Villagers said the attackers shot into the air, beat people and escaped with nine men, two women and two cows

The incident occurred less than 24 hours after a similar attack in Tsanyawa LGA, heightening fears in rural communities

There is mounting tension in Kano state after armed bandits attacked Unguwar Tsamiya, popularly known as Dabawa, in Shanono Local Government Area, abducting 11 residents in an overnight raid.

The attackers, who stormed the village around midnight on Monday, also rustled two cows before escaping into the surrounding bushland.

Kano: Attackers storm community at midnight

According to residents, the bandits arrived in large numbers and unleashed terror on the community.

“They came, shot into the air, beat many people and succeeded in taking 11 people with them. Nine of them are male adults while two are females. They also took along two cows with them," a resident said.

According to Daily Trust, the source added that villagers feel trapped, with no safer alternative.

“We cannot do otherwise. Most of us cannot leave because we have nowhere to go. This is our place, our land and everything is here,” he said.

Victims include men and women

The abducted persons include nine men and two women. Families have been left in fear and uncertainty as the search for the victims begins.

The latest incident comes barely 24 hours after a similar attack on Yan Kamaye in Tsanyawa Local Government Area, another border community near Katsina State.

The recurring attacks have heightened concerns about safety in rural communities and the spread of insecurity into areas of Kano previously considered safe.

Security agencies yet to respond publicly

As of the time of reporting, security agencies had not issued an official statement on the latest abduction.

Residents are appealing for urgent intervention to prevent further attacks and secure the release of the kidnapped victims.

