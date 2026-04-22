A father has reacted to his daughter's 2026 UTME result and the high score she got in Physics and Chemistry

After his daughter did well in the 2026 JAMB examination, he posted a screenshot of the 2026 UTME result that showed the scores

The screenshot, which contains the total score the young girl got in her 2026 UTME exam, has gone viral online

A happy and very proud father has reacted online after his daughter, who took part in the 2026 JAMB exam, scored 97 in Chemistry and 98 in Physics. He also shared a screenshot of her 2026 UTME score.

The statement from the father was shared on a popular platform ahead of the end of the 2026 JAMB examination, which is expected to conclude by April 25, 2026.

2026 UTME: Father celebrates daughter’s 97 in Chemistry, 98 in Physics Photo Source: LinkedIn/Benjamin Ofuru

Source: Twitter

JAMB: Father posts daughter's result

Since the 2026 UTME season started, a lot of individuals have shared their results online and also shared their experiences in the exam hall.

A father also took to the internet to share a screenshot that revealed his son got a very high score in the JAMB exam after performing very well in his WAEC exam.

The post by the father made several people praise his son for his academic achievement, and just days later, another father took to social media to speak about his daughter, who also did well in the JAMB examination.

Benjamin Ofuru took to his LinkedIn page to share a screenshot of the UTME result of his brilliant daughter and give appreciation to God.

He wrote online:

“God is the greatest; He has done it again. See my daughter’s result in JAMB: 364.”

Father reacts as daughter scores 97 in Chemistry, 98 in Physics in 2026 UTME. Photo Source: LinkedIn/Benjamin Ofuru

Source: Twitter

JAMB: Father shows daughter's UTME score

In the screenshot he shared, which showed the 2026 UTME result, it was revealed that his daughter scored 97 in Chemistry, 97 in Physics, and different scores in the two other subjects she wrote in the exam.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man blamed generator failure and poor network for his low performance in the 2026 UTME.

The candidate, Chukwudi David Uguru, said he was only able to answer 147 questions during the exam because of technical problems at his centre.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a young lady broke down in tears after checking her 2026 UTME result online.

The candidate said she was posted to a very far location to write her JAMB exam and had to travel a long distance on the exam day. In a TikTok video, she explained that she put in a lot of effort while preparing for the exam, but the score she saw after checking her result made her very sad.

UTME 2026: Man shares result, seeks advice

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian man shared his 2026 UTME result on social media after scoring 33 in English and 34 in Literature.

He posted a picture of his result online after JAMB released the first batch of results.

The young man said he wants to study English and Literary Studies in a Nigerian university and asked people if his score was enough for admission.

Source: Legit.ng