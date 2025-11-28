A young Nigerian lady shared news of a deadly bandit attack near her PPA in a popular state

She confirmed the report and explained what the parents did immediately after hearing about the attack

Many people reacted to her post after she revealed what she had warned about hours earlier, which people hadn’t believed

A Nigerian lady who is serving in Kogi State has cried out over an alleged bandit attack amid claims that bandits attacked a town close to her location.

Her statement is coming several hours after individuals raised an alarm over an alleged attack on a town called Kabba in Kogi State.

Corps member alerts public on bandit attack close to her PPA. Photo source: Twitter/AweniOnibata

Source: Twitter

Lady raises alarm after bandits attack

In the middle of this, the lady took to her page to react to the incident and mentioned what parents did immediately after news of the attack spread.

According to a post she made available on her page, @AweniOnibata, via a popular social media platform, she mentioned an attack by bandits in a town very close to where she is serving.

The lady, in her post, said she shared the news earlier but many people didn’t believe her, adding that several other individuals have now reacted to the report.

Lady cries out over alleged bandit attack near her location. Photo source: Twitter/AweniOnibata

Source: Twitter

She shared on her page:

"This is what I posted this morning and they've almost taken my life. My PPA is just about an hour from Kabba. Parents came to school today and pulled down the school gate to retrieve their children."

The corps member mentioned what the parents did immediately after they heard of the deadly bandit attack.

In the initial post she shared, she wrote:

"BANDITS ARE CURRENTLY ATTACKING KABBA,KOGI STATE. PLEASE CALL YOUR FRIENDS OR FAMILY MEMBER AROUND THERE."

As the post made its way online, concerned individuals stormed the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as lady speaks about attack

@Lacey_xenon noted:

"Omo if it’s not safe,run back home o …Nysc or this country is not worth it."

@owuragame2012 adviced:

"My dear don’t stay there, leave that God forsaken place. As Christian’s we play too much, you’re covered in Jesus name wont dodge bullet. When Jezebel was hunting Elijah he fled to safety, he left Israel. Elijah who dey chat with God on daily basis. The amen shouting no go help."

@TalkswithAkwa wrote:

"Won’t you book the next available flight and go back to your papa house? Your safety matters. Nothing else matters now aside your safety."

@UcheMaryOkoli shared:

"OMG!! I'm so sorry that you are in the middle of this huge mess. Stay safe, please. Your life is worth more than any NYSC scheme."

@eroxyofficial added:

"People on X think it’s still politics and not real life happenings ,they think is about trying to spoil the presidents regime or maybe protect there religion but this is real life. They will keep saying it’s a propaganda till something like this happen to there loved ones."

@Iam_Teeanah stressed:

"So sorry for the backlash I knew you can’t post that kind of new for engagement i even had to SS and send to people I know that stays there. God will keep you save and protect you babe."

@orih_peter shared:

"If the area is not safe corpers there can meet the LGI and they will provide a military esc.ort for all corpers to a secure location.. no enter road alone."

@Purplecheeks2 noted:

"Jesus please stay safe babe. This is one of the reasons why I left kogi ooh and left. Nysc . I saw what they did in Lokoja poly. Lord please."

@Hon_oluwatosin said:

"Omo find your way out of that area oo. I heard many people flee away from egbe when they were experiencing back to back attack and kidnapping."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian man went viral after he revealed the next place bandits attacked shortly after the deadly incident in Eruku, Kwara state. He shared the location online and explained how close it was to Eruku.

Kwara student shares bandit attack story

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a nursing student in Kwara went viral after she shared a video of bandits attacking her church. She said she was in church when she suddenly heard gunshots.

People ran and hid, and when the shooting stopped, she saw dead bodies outside. The video made many people online react.

Source: Legit.ng