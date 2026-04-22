Nigeria has lost one of its finest diplomats, Ambassador-designate Mohammed Mahmud Lele, who died at 50 after a long illness

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed his passing on April 19, 2026, in Ankara, Türkiye, describing him as a dedicated officer

Lele, recently appointed to represent Nigeria in Algeria, was celebrated for his intellectual depth and commitment to foreign service

The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced the passing of Mohammed Mahmud Lele, the country’s ambassador-designate to Algeria. He died at the age of 50 after a long illness.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the news in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, by its spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa. According to the ministry, Lele passed away in Ankara, Türkiye, in the early hours of April 19, 2026.

Nigeria mourns as Ambassador-designate Mohammed Mahmud Lele dies at 50 after a protracted illness. Photo credit: MahmudLele/x

Source: Twitter

Career diplomat with distinguished service

According to PUNCH, Lele was a seasoned diplomat who had served Nigeria with dedication and distinction. Until his death, he was the Director in charge of the Middle East and Gulf Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministry noted:

“Ambassador Lele, a career diplomat, was recently appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Ambassador-designate to the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, following the Nigerian Senate’s confirmation of his nomination.”

Born in Gamawa, Bauchi State, in 1976, Lele studied Economics at Bayero University, Kano. His diplomatic career included postings in Berlin, Lomé, and Riyadh.

Tributes from the Foreign Affairs Ministry

The ministry described him as a man of “intellectual depth, strategic insight and commitment to the advancement of Nigeria’s foreign policy objectives.”

Permanent Secretary Dunoma Umar Ahmed, who received Lele’s remains at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, said:

“He was a hardworking, humble and fine officer, who will be sorely missed by the ministry.”

The ministry added that his death “is a monumental loss not only to his immediate family but also to the entire Foreign Service community and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Burial and condolences

Lele was buried on Wednesday in Kano in line with Islamic rites. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended condolences to his family, associates, and the people of Bauchi State, praying for the peaceful repose of his soul and strength for those he left behind.

Ambassador Lele serves Nigeria with distinction and commitment to foreign policy objectives. Photo credit: officialABAT/x

Source: Facebook

Senator Godiya Akwashiki dies in India

Legit.ng earlier reported that Family sources confirmed on Thursday, January 1, that Senator Godiya Akwashiki, who represented Nasarawa North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, died at the age of 52. He passed away on Wednesday, 31 December 2025, at a hospital in India, where he had been receiving treatment for a prolonged illness.

Akwashiki was first elected to the Senate in 2019 and later secured a second term. His re-election made him the only senator from Nasarawa North to achieve two consecutive terms since the creation of the state. He was a member of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Before his Senate career, Akwashiki served multiple terms in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly. During his time there, he rose to the position of Majority Leader and later Deputy Speaker.

Source: Legit.ng