Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf appoints Murtala Sule Garo as Kano State's new Deputy Governor amid political support

Emerging Progressive Leaders’ Forum praises Garo's track record and potential for unity within the APC

Garo's appointment aims to strengthen governance and enhance political stability in Kano State

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano State - Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has been commended for his bold and strategic decision in selecting Murtala Sule Garo as Deputy Governor.

Legit.ng reports that Governor Yusuf picked Garo as the new deputy governor of Kano state.

Murtala Garo's appointment as Kano's new deputy governor sparks hope for political stability. Photo credit: @Minikothe3rd

Source: Twitter

The development came following the resignation of Comrade Abdulsalam Gwarzo.

Garo, former Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, is the son-in-law of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Garo formerly served as Commissioner for Local Government Affairs in Kano state.

An All Progressives Congress (APC) group called the Emerging Progressives Leaders’ Forum (EPLF) said Garo’s appointment reflects a clear understanding of Kano’s political dynamics.

The political pressure group also added that it reflects the urgent need for experienced leadership capable of stabilizing and strengthening governance.

This was contained in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Hafiz Idris, and made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, April 22, 2026.

EPLF said the Yusuf-Garo partnership would usher in a new era of stability, inclusiveness, and effective leadership in Kano State.

The Forum highlighted Garo’s impressive track record in public service,

The APC group described Garo as a tested and trusted leader whose contributions to the growth of the APC in Kano remain significant.

Idris also pointed out Garo’s years of administrative competence, loyalty to party ideals, and ability to deliver results,

According to the group, Garo’s emergence is expected to serve as a unifying force within the party,

EPLF said Garo’s emergence will bridge divides and foster cohesion among stakeholders ahead of future political engagements.

“Hon. Murtala Sule Garo is a grassroots politician with vast experience and a deep connection with the people. His choice will not only consolidate governance but also reposition the APC for greater strength and unity in Kano State.”

Idris called on members of the ruling APC to rally behind the new deputy governor.

The Forum emphasized that collective support is critical to sustaining progress and achieving shared political goals.

APC group describes Garo's emergence as the new Kano deputy governor as a unifying force within the party. Photo credit: Murtala Sule Garo

Source: Facebook

Atiku's son-in-law endorsed as Kano deputy governor

Recall that APC stakeholders endorsed Garo as the frontrunner for the vacant deputy governorship in Kano State.

Garo received nearly 90% support during a strategy meeting held on Saturday, April 11, 2026.

The former commissioner's selection could strengthen APC unity and stabilize Kano's political landscape.

Kano governor alleges deputy plotted to unseat him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Yusuf accused former deputy governor Abdussalam of plotting to remove him from office.

Abdussalam resigned amid impeachment moves by the Kano State House of Assembly, which were later withdrawn.

Yusuf defended his exit from the NNPP and criticised internal party decisions while insisting his administration remained focused.

Source: Legit.ng