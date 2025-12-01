A Nigerian man outsmarted bandits on the night of a deadly attack and shared how he did it all alone in the bush

He shared the full story of how he escaped after bandits attacked the 18-seater passenger bus along Kogi

The man also shared what he noticed about the kidnappers’ operation, and many were amazed by what he said

A Nigerian man shared how he escaped from captivity when kidnappers took him and other passengers at Oshoko road in Kogi.

He and other passengers were travelling to Abuja from Owo when their bus was attacked by bandits in Kogi state.

Identified as Joseph, the young man shared how he escaped from the kidnappers’ den.

In an X video by @kogi_xcommunity, the young man described what he saw and his experience as kidnappers took him and other passengers into the bush.

He said in the video:

“We were marched into the bush. We walked for three hours and crossed up to 7 rivers. Only 3 rivers were very big and deep. On our way going, they were maltreating some people that were not cooperating.

“How I managed to escape is that, immediately I saw that everywhere was getting dark, I managed to hide myself inside one bush. That was how I escaped. As I was coming out, I saw three men that night in the village. I was thinking I was safe in their hands.

"They were asking me questions about the bandits and when I confirmed, they called them and asked then that why would they allow someone escape during the operation. They were speaking the Ikabba language.”

He mentioned that he could understand the Yoruba language, which was why he knew what they were saying.

The man also shared what he noticed about their operations and weapons.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail man's escape from kidnappers in Kogi

@deepinsights_NG said:

"Organised crime with collusion here and there. I hope the Kogi state government will do something about this."

@MrGreytalks said:

"There are villagers who are involved! Especially a community that has quite a number of Hausa people who have been in the community for a long time. These Hausa people, some of them serve as informants to the Fulani terrorists."

@mydeji247 said:

"There's no Bandit operation that is successful without the connivance of the locals. In my neighborhood,the Bandit informant was a Pastor. Since the local vigilantes eliminated him 2 years ago, there's been peace. No single kidnapping again."

@uniqueblack777 said:

"It's nothing to be surprised about, kidnappers can't just enter a forest without the help of the indigenous people who own the forest. Most of this kidnappers are their brothers, father, uncle and children, they help them make sure whoever they kidnap will not escape."

