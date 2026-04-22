Seun Kuti and VeryDarkMan have taken action against one another on Instagram in a new drama

The duo, who had stood against Wizkid over the singer's comments about the late Fela Kuti, appeared to no longer be on good terms

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Seun had spoken highly of activist Sowore, who was recently involved in an exchange with VeryDarkMan online

It appears Nigerian musician Seun Kuti and online critic Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, are no longer on good terms.

The drama began after Seun was accused of taking sides with activist and politician Omoyele Sowore, who stood by Blord amid the businessman's legal dispute with VeryDarkMan.

Seun Kuti fires back at VeryDarkMan's fans, known as Ratels. Credit: bigbirdkuti/verydarkblalckman

Source: Instagram

Seun had stated that Sowore’s actions were not about defending any individual.

In a viral live session, the singer explained that the main issue was the conduct of the Nigerian police, accusing them of allegedly taking sides in disputes involving influential personalities instead of remaining neutral.

Seun Kuti added that the situation goes beyond the individuals involved, stressing that such abuse of power can affect anyone and reflects a wider problem within the system.

Seun's positive comment about Sowore, however, didn't go down well with VeryDarkMan's supporters, with many dragging the singer.

A video of Seun Kuti speaking about Sowore is below:

In a response via his Instagram story on Wednesday, April 22, Seun clapped back, referring to VeryDarkMan's supporters as rats.

He wrote,

"You are rats, not ratels, why una dey disguise?"

Also, a look at Seun and VeryDarkMan's official Instagram pages showed that the duo are no longer following each other on the platform.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that VeryDarkMan took sides with Seun Kuti during his social media feud with Afrobeats star Wizkid over comments about his late father and legendary musician, Fela Kuti.

A screenshot of Seun Kuti's post is below:

Seun Kuti drags VeryDarkMan's followers after they accused him of siding with Sowore. Credit: bigbirdkuti

Source: Instagram

A screenshot of Seun Kuti and VeryDarkMan's Instagram pages is below:

Seun Kuti and VeryDarkMan unfollow each other on Instagram. Credit: bigbirdkuti/verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Reactions as Seun Kuti and VeryDarkMan unfollow each other

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

stephyonyi_ commented:

"What a good time to be alive."

busy_omoluabi reacted:

"Fela no collect the sacrifice from Una both?"

splendid__0 reacted:

"Friendship built just to spite Wiz, Wiz your head too strong."

kemzytheshopper commented:

"What a good time I can’t wait for the online drama to begin."

dopeman2026 said:

"Everybody just 8s VDM for no reason Ask them why they 8 VDM, they can’t even give a good reason."

kelechicasmir reacted:

"Trust unstable characters at your own peril, especially those it runs in their DNA."

Seun Kuti opens up on alleged plot against him

Legit.ng previously reported that Seun Kuti made an allegation about his time in police detention, claiming that supporters of former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi once attempted to take his life while he was being held at the State Criminal Investigation Department in Panti, Lagos.

The musician disclosed this during a recent Instagram Live session, where he revisited the controversial period following his arrest.

Kuti further disclosed that activist and politician Omoyele Sowore had encouraged him to publicly share the incident.

Source: Legit.ng