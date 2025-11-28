Bandits have launched a fresh attack in Kebbi community, abducting residents barely a day after 24 schoolgirls were rescued from captivity

Police authorities say they have yet to confirm the latest incident, as residents call for the urgent deployment of security operatives to the affected area

The raid marks the third major assault on the community within one month, with neighbouring areas such as Gandun Wasagu and Bena also targeted recently

Danko-Wasagu, Kebbi - Another wave of kidnapping has struck Kebbi state barely 24 hours after the rescue of 24 schoolgirls abducted by bandits in the same area.

Residents confirmed that armed bandits, numbering more than 30, stormed the Kurmaci community in the Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area late Wednesday night while villagers were asleep, abducting an unspecified number of people and leaving several others injured.

It would be recalled that the 24 schoolgirls rescued on Tuesday were abducted from the same area, and days before their release, over 40 others were reportedly taken from communities in the local government.

A resident, Aliyu Dan Galadima, told our Daily Trust that Wednesday’s incident marked the third major attack on the community within a month.

“We have been attacked repeatedly by bandits. Some of our people were killed, while those abducted are yet to be released,” he said.

He added that only days earlier, another group of armed men had invaded Gandun Wasagu, a neighbouring community in the same local government, and also abducted several people.

“This is one of the many attacks we have witnessed. It is unfortunate that this area has become a major target. We call on the government to station security operatives here so our people can go about their daily activities in peace,” he said.

Communities such as Kurmaci, Gandun Wasagu, and Bena have suffered repeated incursions due to their geographical location.

The villages sit along a volatile border linking Zamfara and Kebbi States, lying directly on major bandit movement corridors from the Zamfara–Niger axis.

The fresh abductions came just a week after more than 40 residents were reportedly taken from other communities in the same local government, raising alarm about escalating insecurity in the region.

Police are not aware of new Kebbi attack

When contacted, the Kebbi state police public relations officer, CSP Nafiu Abubakar, said he was not yet aware of the latest incident.

He noted that he would reach out to the Divisional Police Officer in the area for clarification, but had not provided further details as of press time.

