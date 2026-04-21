Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Breaking: Ex-President Jonathan Breaks Silence After Atiku Blasted Him
Nigeria

Breaking: Ex-President Jonathan Breaks Silence After Atiku Blasted Him

by  Ezra Ukanwa
3 min read
  • Former president Goodluck Jonathan defended his presidency after Atiku Abubakar described him as inexperienced in a televised interview
  • Jonathan said he did his best in office and acknowledged that all leaders make mistakes while speaking at the ARCAN awards in Abuja
  • He highlighted Nigeria’s diplomatic gains and warned that political stability was essential for West Africa’s development

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has defended his time in office following recent comments by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku, an African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential aspirant, had described Jonathan as inexperienced and suggested that his leadership style contributed to governance challenges during his tenure.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan addresses criticisms from Atiku Abubakar over his leadership.
Former President Goodluck Jonathan responds to criticisms levelled by Atiku Abubakar against his leadership. Photo credit: @GEJonathan/@atiku
Source: UGC

He said,

“I know Goodluck Jonathan very well. He is a decent young man, but also inexperienced, and I believe that contributed to his inability to manage the affairs of the country, particularly when he was faced with challenges.”

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

Jonathan insists he did his best

Read also

Seun Kuti opens up on alleged plot to kill him by Obidients Movement

Speaking at the 2025 Association of Retired Career Ambassadors of Nigeria (ARCAN) awards ceremony in Abuja on Monday, April 21, Jonathan said leadership inevitably comes with mistakes but maintained that he served the country to the best of his ability.

He said,

“If I made mistakes, yes, nobody who becomes a governor or a president will say you did not make mistakes. Even when you promote yourself to the level of a god, you become a deity.
“All human beings must make mistakes. I became president in 2010 at the age of 53. I left in 2015 at the age of 58, and they say I was too young. Must it have been 100 years before I ran the affairs of the state?”

Jonathan highlights diplomatic achievements

The former president also pointed to Nigeria’s foreign policy gains during his administration, particularly the country’s representation at the United Nations Security Council on two occasions.

“I’m talking to diplomats, so I can say that during my period, I knew what I did for us to appear in the UN Security Council two times… If I were so naive, I don’t think I would have been able to navigate through that process,” he said.

Read also

Just In: ADC youths tell Atiku how he's damaging the party ahead of 2027

Warning on political stability in West Africa

Jonathan also used the platform to caution West African leaders on the importance of political stability for economic growth, noting that instability continues to hinder regional development.

He stressed that regional cooperation under ECOWAS must be strengthened despite challenges around sovereignty and democratic enforcement, Leadership reported.

He said,

“We cannot progress economically if we are very unstable societies politically.”

He further added,

“The heads of states of ECOWAS must continue to work together and agree on concrete terms and make sure that the sub-region is politically stable.”

Call for stronger democratic institutions and policy documentation

Jonathan urged regional leaders to deepen democratic institutions, warning that economic integration efforts would remain limited without political stability.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan reacts to Atiku Abubakar’s comments on his leadership.
Former President Goodluck Jonathan speaks on Atiku Abubakar’s criticism of his leadership. Photo credit: @GEJonathan
Source: Twitter

He also called on Nigerian diplomats to document foreign policy experiences to guide future administrations and improve decision-making in international relations.

Gowon and ECOWAS founders honoured

At the same event, former Head of State Yakubu Gowon was also honoured, where he reflected on the origins of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), describing its creation as a collective regional effort rooted in post-conflict diplomacy, Punch reported.

Read also

2027: Man who claims to be APC member discloses why ruling party can't win free and fair election

He said,

“It was as a result of the various efforts of all Nigerians when we went through a very difficult period…”

He added,

“Why don’t we also think about having something that we can at least have in agreement for all of us when we are working together?”

Gowon noted that ECOWAS was built on collaboration across institutions and praised those who contributed to its establishment.

Atiku blasts Tinubu after IMF warning

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has described Nigeria's current economic reality as “organised hardship dressed up as reform” by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Atiku said Tinubu’s reforms are driven by policy confusion, weak leadership, and a dangerous detachment from the suffering of ordinary Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ezra Ukanwa avatar

Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944

Tags:
Atiku AbubakarGoodluck Jonathan
Hot:
Nina dramas Eid al fitr Goth eggs Romantic messages Cbn