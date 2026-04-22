Nollywood actor Yul Edochie is facing massive online heat after blasting media personality Roby Ekpo for crying about his failed marriage on a podcast

Roby Ekpo recently shared his emotional devastation on a popular podcast after his ex-wife remarried in the United States following their 11-year union, and his financial sacrifices

Angry Nigerians flooded Yul Edochie's comment section and dragged him over his harsh advice while pointing out the controversies surrounding his own broken marriage with May Edochie

When a celebrity bares his soul about a broken marriage or relationship, the public usually rallies around them with sympathy and support.

However, Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has instead sparked massive outrage online after openly mocking Roby Ekpo's recent podcast confessions.

Yul Edochie faces backlash after criticising men who discuss failed marriages publicly, following Roby Ekpo's podcast appearance. Photo: yuledochie/linda

Source: Instagram

Recently, the popular master of ceremonies (MC) appeared on the Honest Bunch podcast to discuss his emotional devastation.

He opened up about his failed 11-year, childless marriage to Mayowa Lambe, a union that finally ended after she remarried in the United States days ago.

In the podcast, Roby Ekpo claimed he made serious financial sacrifices while his ex-wife lived abroad for six years.

Reacting to this vulnerability, Yul Edochie took to his X account to issue stern warnings to men who publicly mourn after a relationship crash.

The actor warned men against shedding any tears over women, insisting that men must blame their own stupidity rather than the women who play them.

He also questioned the wisdom of allowing a spouse to relocate overseas without her husband. He claimed his brutal delivery simply wakes men from their deep slumber.

These harsh remarks immediately triggered a heated backlash on social media. Users reminded Yul Edochie about his own controversial marriage to Judy Austin and the very public collapse of his union with May Edochie.

Many argued that his personal history completely disqualifies him from offering advice on marital issues.

Check out his post below:

Nigerians drag Yul Edochie

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@symolean asked:

"Sir, can a man you denied getting married to his second wife and could not keep the first under his roof be considered sensible?"

@BarnesSullivan1 reacted:

"Trouble sleep 🛌 yanga go wake am , see this imbecile way first wife run 🏃‍♀️ leave , get mouth dey judge 👩‍⚖️ another brother man ."

@EugeneE89391372 wrote:

"You are a big fool That is why you could not manage your home well"

@Onyekaa_Ezugwu commented:

"I don't think Satan knows that he's a Satan because on what ground is Yul judging another man?"

@phenomenalclems said:

"How can you be son of a Legend Peter Edochie and be behaving like goat You just mumu ooo and you expect us to clap for you Your brothers respect dem selves and dey protect your father's legacy. You think say dem no get sense??"

@Sure5_odd noted:

"Only 1 wife weh you get, you still no fit keep her. And get mouth to talk. Odogwu ko, Odiegwu Ni"

Social media users heavily blast Yul Edochie after he mocked media personality Roby Ekpo for crying on a podcast over his ex-wife. Photo: yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul Edochie calls out Peter Obi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie predicted that any political party Peter Obi joins will eventually collapse.

The controversial filmmaker specifically dismissed the presidential aspirant's reported alliance with the African Democratic Congress as a total waste of time that is dead on arrival.

Edochie insisted that the problem surrounding Obi's political ambition is much deeper than the physical realm, adding that the politician cannot become the president of Nigeria right now.

Source: Legit.ng