UTME 2026: University of Ibadan Releases JAMB Cut-Off Marks for 2025/2026 Admission
- The University of Ibadan has released its approved departmental JAMB cut-off marks for the 2025/2026 academic session, with a general cut-off of 200
- Highly competitive courses like Medicine, Nursing, and Law had higher cut-off marks, while others had lower ranges based on demand
- The university used an aggregate system combining UTME and Post-UTME scores to determine admission eligibility
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The University of Ibadan has released its approved departmental JAMB cut-off marks for the 2025/2026 academic session, giving prospective students a clearer idea of admission requirements.
According to information on their website, the general JAMB cut-off mark for admission into the institution remains 200.
However, JAMB candidates who intend to gain admission into the school are advised that scoring 200 only qualifies them to apply for the Post-UTME screening and does not guarantee admission.
It is well known that admission into the university's various programmes is highly competitive and depends on several factors, including UTME scores, Post-UTME performance, O'Level results, and departmental competition.
UI cut-off marks for competitive courses
Data released by the institution shows that highly competitive courses have significantly higher cut-off marks. For example:
- Medicine and Surgery — around 290 and above
- Nursing Science — around 280 and above
- Law — around 270 and above
- Pharmacy — around 260 and above
- Engineering courses — between 240 and 260
Other courses such as Education, Agriculture, and some Arts programmes have lower cut-off marks, usually between 210 and 230.
The variation in cut-off marks is largely due to the number of applicants and the level of competition in each department.
How the University of Ibadan admits students
Admission to the University of Ibadan is not based solely on JAMB score. Instead, it uses an aggregate system that combines both UTME and Post-UTME scores.
The formula used is: Aggregate = (JAMB score ÷ 8) + (Post-UTME score ÷ 2)
This means candidates must perform well in both exams to stand a strong chance of gaining admission.
Below is the required aggregate score for the courses listed above in terms of Merit, Catch, and Educationally Less Developed States (ELDS), respectively:
- Medicine and Surgery: 78.875 | 78.875 | 77.375
- Nursing Science: 71.375 | 71.375 | 67.875
- Law: 70.875 | 70.875 | 67.625
- Pharmacy: 69.125 | 69.125 | 62.875
- Computer Science: 63.5 | 63.5 | 53.5
In a similar story, Legit.ng previously reported that JAMB released the 2026 UTME results.
According to Fabian Benjamin, the board's spokesperson, JAMB candidates can check their results by sending UTMERESULT via SMS to 55019 or 66019, using the same phone number (SIM) used during registration.
At this stage, candidates can only view their results as printing is not yet available.
Medical student shares UTME result
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a medical student from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) shared his JAMB score after retaking the 2026 exam as an Arts candidate.
The man took to social media to post his UTME result after sitting for the examination on April 18, 2026.
The post sparked mixed reactions online, with many questioning how a medical student performed in subjects outside of his field of study.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng