The University of Ibadan has released its approved departmental JAMB cut-off marks for the 2025/2026 academic session, with a general cut-off of 200

Highly competitive courses like Medicine, Nursing, and Law had higher cut-off marks, while others had lower ranges based on demand

The university used an aggregate system combining UTME and Post-UTME scores to determine admission eligibility

The University of Ibadan has released its approved departmental JAMB cut-off marks for the 2025/2026 academic session, giving prospective students a clearer idea of admission requirements.

According to information on their website, the general JAMB cut-off mark for admission into the institution remains 200.

The University of Ibadan posts each department's JAMB cut-off marks for 2025/2026 academic session. Photo credit: UI, JAMB

Source: UGC

However, JAMB candidates who intend to gain admission into the school are advised that scoring 200 only qualifies them to apply for the Post-UTME screening and does not guarantee admission.

It is well known that admission into the university's various programmes is highly competitive and depends on several factors, including UTME scores, Post-UTME performance, O'Level results, and departmental competition.

UI cut-off marks for competitive courses

Data released by the institution shows that highly competitive courses have significantly higher cut-off marks. For example:

Medicine and Surgery — around 290 and above

Nursing Science — around 280 and above

Law — around 270 and above

Pharmacy — around 260 and above

Engineering courses — between 240 and 260

Other courses such as Education, Agriculture, and some Arts programmes have lower cut-off marks, usually between 210 and 230.

The variation in cut-off marks is largely due to the number of applicants and the level of competition in each department.

How the University of Ibadan admits students

Admission to the University of Ibadan is not based solely on JAMB score. Instead, it uses an aggregate system that combines both UTME and Post-UTME scores.

The University of Ibadan posts JAMB cut-off marks. Photo credit: University of Ibadan (UI)

Source: Twitter

The formula used is: Aggregate = (JAMB score ÷ 8) + (Post-UTME score ÷ 2)

This means candidates must perform well in both exams to stand a strong chance of gaining admission.

Below is the required aggregate score for the courses listed above in terms of Merit, Catch, and Educationally Less Developed States (ELDS), respectively:

Medicine and Surgery: 78.875 | 78.875 | 77.375

Nursing Science: 71.375 | 71.375 | 67.875

Law: 70.875 | 70.875 | 67.625

Pharmacy: 69.125 | 69.125 | 62.875

Computer Science: 63.5 | 63.5 | 53.5

In a similar story, Legit.ng previously reported that JAMB released the 2026 UTME results.

According to Fabian Benjamin, the board's spokesperson, JAMB candidates can check their results by sending UTMERESULT via SMS to 55019 or 66019, using the same phone number (SIM) used during registration.

At this stage, candidates can only view their results as printing is not yet available.

Medical student shares UTME result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a medical student from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) shared his JAMB score after retaking the 2026 exam as an Arts candidate.

The man took to social media to post his UTME result after sitting for the examination on April 18, 2026.

The post sparked mixed reactions online, with many questioning how a medical student performed in subjects outside of his field of study.

Source: Legit.ng