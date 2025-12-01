Residents of Bakale village were thrown into panic after armed groups demanded a N20 million levy to prevent an attack.

Several communities across Kilgori and Torankawa districts were reported to have received similar threats, with levies ranging from N3 million to N20 million.

At least ten villagers were confirmed killed in earlier attacks on Alkalije and Tile, heightening fears of renewed violence

Residents of Bakale village in Kilgori district of Yabo Local Government Area, Sokoto State, are living in fear after an armed group issued a threat demanding a twenty-million-naira levy to avert an attack.

The warning was delivered through an audio message, reported by Daily Trust, in which the group’s leader directed the village head to relay the order to all residents.

He questioned the traditional ruler about an earlier message and then instructed him to summon the community again. The voice in the recording claimed the levy was meant to prevent violence.

Bandits issue fresh threat to villagers

The bandit stated that the group wanted to avoid bloodshed and said the community would remain safe if the payment was made. He warned that refusal would lead to killings and abductions.

A senior community member confirmed that the threat was not unique to Bakale. He said several villages across Kilgori and Torankawa districts had received similar demands ranging from three million to twenty million naira.

According to him, Bazar, Alkalije, Gari, Dagel, Adarawa, Tudu and several others had been listed by the armed groups. He disclosed that ten people were killed in recent attacks on Alkalije and Tile.

Attempts to get a reaction from the Sokoto State Police Command were unsuccessful as calls to the command’s spokesperson, DSP Ahmad Rufa’i, went unanswered.

Source: Legit.ng