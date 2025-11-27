Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counterinsurgency in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - A 16-year-old boy, along with six girls, have been abducted from Gidan-Bijimi in Kawu ward of Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

As reported by Daily Trust on Thursday morning, November 27, a resident of Kawu, Suleiman Shuaibu, confirmed the latest abduction.

Tension grips Abuja as bandits abduct several youths, leaving communities in fear. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Bandits kidnap 6 girls in FCT

Shuaibu disclosed that the AK-47-wielding terrorists raided two houses in the community on Wednesday night, November 26, and whisked away six young girls, including a 16-year-old boy, amid sporadic shooting.

Legit.ng learnt that the attack caused tension in the community.

According to Shuaibu, some vigilantes tried to engage the bandits but were forced to run for cover as a result of the terrorists' superior firepower.

The source revealed that the abducted girls were between the ages of 17 and 23 years.

He said:

“It was around 9:53 pm when a call came from Gidan-Bijimi community that some bandits invaded the village and abducted six young girls. Unfortunately, my cousin sister happened to be among the victims."

He said some residents were forced to flee their homes after the incident, adding that contact is yet to be established with the abductors.

Josephine Adeh, the FCT police spokesperson, had not responded to calls or text messages at the time of this report.

Legit.ng reports that the latest attack in the northcentral geopolitical zone of Nigeria occurred amid the authorities' directive of enhanced security due to rising threats.

Amid the worsening security situation in the country, President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday evening, November 26, declared a security emergency and ordered the army and the police to recruit more personnel.

Bulama Bukarti, a security analyst and a Nigerian human rights lawyer based in London, explained that such kidnapping attacks, especially in the northwest and the north-central parts of Nigeria, are carried out for economic motives.

Bukarti said, according to Al Jazeera.

“What these gangs do normally is to keep these children in captivity for weeks, sometimes months, and extort ransoms from either their families or from the government.

“These ransoms can run into hundreds of dollars, hundreds of thousands of dollars before releasing them.”

Bandits abduct people in Kano

