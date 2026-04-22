Iran Executes Senior Official Spying for Israeli Govt Amid Middle East War
- Iranian authorities executed a senior civil defence official for spying for Mossad
- The United States Department of the Treasury, led by Scott Bessent, extended oil sanctions waivers amid supply concerns
- Former US General Mark Kimmitt warned of risks of miscalculation as tensions between Iran and Israel escalated
Iran has carried out the execution of a senior figure within its civil defence authority after he was found guilty of espionage on behalf of Israel.
This was revealed by reports from the country’s judiciary media arm.
Authorities said the official had been working with Mossad, Israel’s foreign intelligence service, in a case that underscores rising tensions amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
The execution marks one of the most high-profile espionage cases in recent months, as Tehran continues to clamp down on suspected foreign operatives.
Tensions deepen amid wider regional conflict
The development comes against the backdrop of escalating hostilities involving Iran and Israel, with both sides locked in a broader confrontation that has raised fears of further instability across the region.
Analysts say the case reflects heightened security concerns within Iran, particularly over infiltration by foreign intelligence networks during wartime conditions.
US extends oil waivers over global supply concerns
Meanwhile, the United States Department of the Treasury has extended sanctions relief on Iranian and Russian seaborne oil exports for 30 days, citing appeals from countries vulnerable to supply disruptions.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told a Senate Appropriations subcommittee that the decision followed requests from finance officials of about 10 countries during recent meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.
The move comes amid concerns over restricted access through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.
Fears grow over risk of military miscalculation
Security experts have also warned of the potential for unintended escalation in the region.
Former US General Mark Kimmitt highlighted the risks associated with the current military build-up.
“I think everybody is worried about miscalculation,” he said, noting that even a single hostile action could trigger a broader confrontation.
Kimmitt added that while the US maintains a consistent military presence in the region, the dangers remain significant due to the volatile nature of the situation.
Iran rejects claims of internal divisions
In a separate development, Iranian officials dismissed suggestions of internal discord within the country’s leadership.
Presidential communications aide Mehdi Tabatabaei described such claims as unfounded, accusing external actors of spreading misinformation.
“Instead of weaving lies, they should cease their breach of promise, bullying, and deceit; the door to negotiations based on fairness, dignity, and rationality remains open,” he said.
Despite the tensions, Iranian authorities insist that unity within the leadership remains strong, even as diplomatic and military pressures continue to mount.
US attacks Iran
Legit.ng previously reported that Iran has reportedly been involved in multiple incidents targeting vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes.
The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said a first cargo ship was “attacked by an Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) gunboat” while passing through the waterway. According to UKMTO, the situation quickly escalated as more vessels were affected in the same area.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944