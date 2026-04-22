Iranian authorities executed a senior civil defence official for spying for Mossad

The United States Department of the Treasury, led by Scott Bessent, extended oil sanctions waivers amid supply concerns

Former US General Mark Kimmitt warned of risks of miscalculation as tensions between Iran and Israel escalated

Iran has carried out the execution of a senior figure within its civil defence authority after he was found guilty of espionage on behalf of Israel.

This was revealed by reports from the country’s judiciary media arm.

Iran Executes Senior Official Spying for Israeli Govt Amid Middle East War

Source: Getty Images

Authorities said the official had been working with Mossad, Israel’s foreign intelligence service, in a case that underscores rising tensions amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The execution marks one of the most high-profile espionage cases in recent months, as Tehran continues to clamp down on suspected foreign operatives.

Tensions deepen amid wider regional conflict

The development comes against the backdrop of escalating hostilities involving Iran and Israel, with both sides locked in a broader confrontation that has raised fears of further instability across the region.

Analysts say the case reflects heightened security concerns within Iran, particularly over infiltration by foreign intelligence networks during wartime conditions.

US extends oil waivers over global supply concerns

Meanwhile, the United States Department of the Treasury has extended sanctions relief on Iranian and Russian seaborne oil exports for 30 days, citing appeals from countries vulnerable to supply disruptions.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told a Senate Appropriations subcommittee that the decision followed requests from finance officials of about 10 countries during recent meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

The move comes amid concerns over restricted access through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

Fears grow over risk of military miscalculation

Security experts have also warned of the potential for unintended escalation in the region.

Former US General Mark Kimmitt highlighted the risks associated with the current military build-up.

“I think everybody is worried about miscalculation,” he said, noting that even a single hostile action could trigger a broader confrontation.

Kimmitt added that while the US maintains a consistent military presence in the region, the dangers remain significant due to the volatile nature of the situation.

Iran rejects claims of internal divisions

In a separate development, Iranian officials dismissed suggestions of internal discord within the country’s leadership.

Presidential communications aide Mehdi Tabatabaei described such claims as unfounded, accusing external actors of spreading misinformation.

“Instead of weaving lies, they should cease their breach of promise, bullying, and deceit; the door to negotiations based on fairness, dignity, and rationality remains open,” he said.

Despite the tensions, Iranian authorities insist that unity within the leadership remains strong, even as diplomatic and military pressures continue to mount.

US attacks Iran

Legit.ng previously reported that Iran has reportedly been involved in multiple incidents targeting vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said a first cargo ship was “attacked by an Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) gunboat” while passing through the waterway. According to UKMTO, the situation quickly escalated as more vessels were affected in the same area.

Source: Legit.ng