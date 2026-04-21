Blessing CEO has returned to social media a few weeks after she deactivated her Instagram account

In a new video she shared on her TikTok account, Blessing CEO was seen happily participating in a trending challenge

Her return to social media has sparked outrage as netizens brought up her cancer claim and the donation she received

Controversial influencer and self-acclaimed relationship expert Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has returned to social media a few weeks after she deactivated her Instagram account following heavy criticism over her claims of battling stage 4 breast cancer.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that on the evening of April 4, 2026, checks on her verified Instagram profile showed a “User not found” message, confirming the account was no longer active.

Blessing CEO returns to social media after brief break. shares dance video. Credit: officialblessingceo

Source: Instagram

However, as of April 21, 2026, Blessing's Instagram has now been reactivated. She has also deleted every video of her speaking about cancer on her page.

Blessing CEO jumps on viral challenge

On Monday, April 20, 2026, the influencer also shared a TikTok video of her and a young boy jumping on the viral 'I will report you to your mother' challenge.

Blessing showed her fun side as she displayed her dance moves.

Her return has, however, sparked outrage online. Recall that a woman named Miss Deborah Mbara alleged that the medical report Blessing shared online was hers and had been edited.

Social media users slam Blessing CEO as she returns online in style. Credit: officialblessingceo

Source: Instagram

The controversy deepened after Blessing failed to provide clear answers when questioned about her cancer claim on national TV.

Legit.ng also reported that some donors demanded refunds, accusing her of fraud and misleading the public. Businessman Oil Money, who claimed he gave her ₦20 million, asked for a refund.

The video of Blessing CEO jumping on a challenge on TikTok is below:

Reactions as Blessing CEO returns to social media

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video. Read the comments below:

Daddy's baby commented:

"I was so Ashamed when I watched your interview on Arise TV."

I’m Presh said:

"For 3weeks you nor post, this stage 4 really hold you o."

Preshbaby said

"You still get mind dey do trend."

ozee commented:

"Maybe na stage fright she been wan talk we con think sey na stage five."

onyinyechi said:

"You are finally back online, better cos you have lots of explanation to do."

saddest465 commented:

How far I just realized I sent you 2k out of sympathy Biko refund."

Nwanneka Lucy wrote:

"see person wey i dey put for prayers during morning devotion."

Blessing CEO dragged to EFCC

Legit.ng previously reported that Blessing CEO faced fresh legal trouble after a petition accusing her of fraud, forgery, and cyberbullying was reportedly submitted to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The petition, dated April 8, 2026, was filed by the family of Mbara Deborah through the law firm S.M. Anyanwu & Co (Chieze Chambers), accusing the influencer of exploiting Deborah’s medical condition to solicit donations from the public.

This is coming after a social media activist, VDM, also petitioned the Nigerian police over the matter.

Source: Legit.ng