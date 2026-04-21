Kwara youths have staged a massive protest in Kaiama over rising insecurity and recent abductions in the state

Protesters also demanded the release of 176 Woro victims while accusing authorities of neglect and weak response

Legit.ng reports that the demonstration follows fresh deadly attacks in Kemanji, as tensions have escalated across the border communities

Youths in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara state took to the streets on Tuesday, April 21, in a large-scale protest against the worsening security situation in their communities.

Anger in Kaiama as youths take to the streets over insecurity and missing Woro community victims. Photo: Atanda

Source: UGC

Legit.ng gathered that the demonstrators, mostly young people in their 20s, marched through major roads in Kaiama, expressing anger and frustration over recent attacks and abductions.

They carried placards with bold inscriptions such as “Place Of Rest Now Place Of War,” “Free Our Woro 176 Victims,” “Bring Peace Back To Our Communities,” and “End the Killing.” Other messages read, “Kaiama is bleeding,” “Bring back our people, our lives matter,” and “Where is Operation Savannah Shield?”

The protest followed reports of the abduction of 176 women and children from the Woro community, allegedly carried out by suspected terrorist members.

The youths demanded immediate government intervention and stronger security measures to secure the safe return of the victims.

One of the protesters, who identified himself simply as Yunusa, said the demonstration was driven by a deep sense of abandonment by authorities.

“What pushed us to come out this morning is that the government has abandoned us,” he said.

“People are dying, our women and children have been taken, and nobody is doing enough to protect us.”

Yunusa further lamented that security personnel deployed to the area are increasingly vulnerable and withdrawing due to repeated attacks.

“Even the security forces sent here are not safe. They are being killed, and because of that, many of them are leaving. How are we supposed to feel protected when those meant to defend us are also under attack?”

He also criticised what he described as a lack of adequate support and coordination from the government in addressing the crisis.

“There is no proper support from the government. No reinforcement, no equipment, nothing. We are left on our own, and that is why we are protesting, to make our voices heard.”

The demonstration came barely a day after another deadly attack on the Kemanji community.

Protest rocks Kaiama as youths demand government action on worsening insecurity and kidnappings.

Source: Original

Attack on Kemanji community

Legit.ng gathered that heavily armed attackers stormed the community in the early hours of Monday, unleashing violence that resulted in multiple casualties.

Security operatives, including personnel of the Nigerian Army and local vigilantes, reportedly engaged the attackers in a prolonged gun battle lasting nearly two hours.

Sources told Legit.ng that at least four soldiers were killed during the confrontation, while a vigilante member sustained critical injuries.

The attackers were said to have used explosive devices to target a military position, significantly weakening the defence and enabling them to carry out their operation.

Residents described the attack as highly coordinated, with the gunmen arriving in large numbers and opening fire indiscriminately.

Many villagers fled into surrounding areas for safety, while several others were reportedly abducted during the chaos. Families have since been searching for missing relatives, with uncertainty surrounding the exact number of those taken.

Suspected terrorists arrested in Kwara market

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that two suspected terrorists linked to the deadly Woro attacks in Kwara state were arrested in Kaiama while allegedly attempting to buy motorcycles during a busy market day ahead of Eid celebrations.

The suspects were reportedly apprehended by soldiers after being monitored by security operatives. Eyewitnesses said they blended into the crowd before being picked up in the market, where traders and buyers had gathered in large numbers.

Source: Legit.ng