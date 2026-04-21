Blord has joined Omoyele Sowore’s "Revolution Now" team, donning a symbolic gift that signals his shift from luxury business to social activism

The businessman revealed that his bail hearing was originally slated for April 27, but a prompt intervention forced the court to move the date forward

Blord shared details of how Sowore fought for his freedom without ever meeting him in person

Blord has announced that he is now part of the Revolution Now movement led by activist Omoyele Sowore, hours after his release from prison.

The entrepreneur disclosed this on Tuesday after paying a courtesy visit to Sowore at his office in Abuja.

He expressed appreciation for what he described as the activist’s intervention during his detention.

Blord is now a member of Omoyele Sowore's Revolution Now. Photos: Omoyele Sowore/Blord.

Source: Instagram

Speaking during the visit, Blord said he had never met Sowore before the incident but felt compelled to personally thank him after his release.

“I came to see Omoyele Sowore in respect of my matter to appreciate him. As a matter of fact, I have never met Sowore in my life, but when he heard that I was being intimidated, he had to step in,” he said.

Blord further claimed that without the intervention, he would have remained in custody longer, noting that his bail hearing was initially scheduled for a later date.

“As a matter of fact, I was still supposed to be in Kuje. My bail hearing was set for April 27, but Sowore said that over his dead body will that happen, and he made sure the date was pushed forward,” he added.

According to him, he was eager to travel to Anambra after his release but decided to delay his movement to meet Sowore in person.

“I am out of prison, and I am on my way to Anambra, my people are waiting for me. But I said even if I’m going to miss my flight, I must see Sowore to say thank you,” he stated.

Blord also revealed that Sowore presented him with a beret, which he described as symbolic.

“He gave me a gift (a beret) and I am among the revolution team,” he said.

Blord was released from Kuje prison after about 20 days in custody on Monday, April 20.

His release came after the Federal High Court in Abuja granted him bail following his arraignment on charges bordering on criminal conspiracy, impersonation, and alleged unauthorised use of the image of social media activist VDM.

Despite securing bail, he did not immediately regain freedom and was returned to custody, drawing attention to the bail conditions.

VDM later explained that one of the conditions required Blord to submit his international passport before release.

However, the passport was reportedly in Enugu State and not readily available in Abuja at the time. Efforts by legal teams to retrieve the document quickly proved unsuccessful, prolonging his stay behind bars.

Watch the video here:

Blord claims that without Sowore's intervention, he would have remained in custody. Photo: Blord.

Source: Instagram

VDM shares regret amid frozen account

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that VDM shared the lesson he learned after it was alleged that the EFCC had frozen his account while he was in their custody.

In a post on his Instagram story, he admitted that he had been a "mumu" for giving people money to learn a trade.

However, fans of the social media activist were not impressed with the post, as a few criticised him for playing the “pity card” while slamming his actions.

Source: Legit.ng