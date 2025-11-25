It was a tragic night on Monday, November 24, when bandits attacked Biresawa village of Tsanyawa local government area of Kano state and abducted at least eight persons.

Sources privy to the incident disclosed that the attackers raided the village between 11-12 midnight on Monday.

Daily Trust reported that one of the relatives of a victim, identified as Kabiru Usman, disclosed that the assailants came through a neighbouring village, Tsundu.

