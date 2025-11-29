A man, who is the pastor of the church in Ole Isegun, Eruku, Kwara State, has shared fresh details about the deadly attack

The pastor mentioned two important points in his statement: the time of the incident and why the service was taking place

He also explained what the bandits did immediately after entering the church and the exact time they arrived

The pastor of the CAC Church, Oke Isegun, in Eruku, Kwara state, has mentioned two things about the deadly incident that only affected members of his church.

The pastor spoke in an exclusive chat with a news agency in Nigeria just days after the deadly attack, which led to the death of some individuals and the kidnapping of several other worshippers.

CAC Church pastor explains what happened during Eruku attack. Photo source: YouTube/ANF TV

Source: Youtube

Pastor speaks on deadly attack

The statement of the pastor is in response to the deadly attack by bandits on his church located in Eruku, Kwara state. An incident that has become a national topic.

Legit.ng, in a report, confirmed the attack, which is captured in a video made available on the publication.

The pastor mentioned two important things that only a few people might know about the incident.

According to the statement he made in an exclusive chat with a news agency, ANF TV, the pastor mentioned two things about the incident.

The first thing he mentioned was the time the incident happened while individuals were inside the church.

He mentioned that the incident started around 5–6 pm on that very day, while revealing the number of people he believed were kidnapped by the bandits.

The pastor went further to mention the reason why the church service took place on that very day.

The second important thing the pastor mentioned was that the said service took place because they wanted to thank and appreciate God for the release of some individuals who were kidnapped weeks before and eventually rescued by the kidnappers.

Pastor shares details about deadly bandit attack on CAC Church in Eruku. Photo source: YouTube/ANF TV

Source: Youtube

Kwara pastor speaks on bandit attack

His statement, made in the exclusive chat, read:

"About 5–6 pm in the evening, when the bandits came to our church, CAC Oke Isegun, Eruku. They began to gun people down in the church. They kidnapped almost 35 members of the church yesterday. We were doing a Thanksgiving service for the 18 people that were kidnapped 3 weeks ago, and all of them were rescued. That's why we're doing the service—to thank God for the rescue of those people."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian doctor went viral on social media after sharing a picture of victims rescued from the Eruku church attack in Kwara State.

Woman explains bandits attack, explains how

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that bandits attacked the CAC Church in Eruku, Kwara state, leaving some people hurt, a few killed, and about 38 others kidnapped.

Among those inside the church that night was a 49-year-old woman who managed to escape the attackers. She explained how she survived by staying calm and thinking quickly.

Source: Legit.ng