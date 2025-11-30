Suspected bandits have reportedly kidnapped the Ojibara of Bayagan kingdom, Oba Kamilu Salami, in Kwara's Ifelodun LGA

Amid security concerns in the northcentral state, the monarch was reportedly seized while working on his farm

Recently, President Bola Tinubu instructed the military to expand air surveillance across the innermost parts of the forests in Kwara, where terrorists are believed to be hiding

Ilorin, Kwara state - Armed gangs known locally as bandits have abducted a traditional ruler, the Ojibara of Bayagan, Oba Kamilu Salami, in Ifelodun local government area (LGA) of Kwara state.

As reported by Channels Television, the monarch was kidnapped on Saturday morning, November 29, on his farm.

Fear grips Kwara communities after bandits abduct Oba Kamilu Salami.

Bandits kidnap Kwara ruler

Details surrounding the incident remain sketchy as of the time of this report.

TVC News also noted the unfortunate development.

‎Residents said the attack happened suddenly, leaving the community in fear and confusion.

Police authorities in Kwara state are yet to comment on the incident.

Rising insecurity in Kwara state

Legit.ng reports that concerned individuals condemned the series of abductions plaguing Kwara state, particularly Ifelodun LGA.

In June, a group of concerned residents issued a five-point demand aimed at addressing the rising wave of insecurity in the area.

The group’s appeal includes the immediate deployment of fully armed security personnel to all identified hotspots and the establishment of a permanent joint security base within the local council.

In a statement titled Enough is Enough, the citizens also urged the government to provide training, equipment, and institutional support for local vigilante groups and hunters to enhance their capacity to combat crime.

Earlier in November, many abducted when bandits attacked a branch of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) at Oke Isegun in Eruku, a community in Kwara state, which shares a boundary with Kogi state.

Three people were killed in the attack on Tuesday evening, November 18, in Ekiti LGA of the north-central state.

A viral video of the attack, captured during a live stream and seen by Legit.ng, showed the worshippers conducting a service when sporadic gunshots were heard from around the church premises. All the abductees were eventually released.

Barely 48 hours after the rescue of 38 abducted worshippers in Eruku, Kwara state recorded another bandit attack. The attack happened in Isapa, in Ekiti LGA, where 11 residents were seized.

Community members said the gunmen, numbering between 20 and 30, arrived, shooting indiscriminately and moving through the settlement with a herd of cattle.

According to a report by Ilorin-based National Pilot, an elderly woman was struck by a stray bullet during the assault.

Tension rises in Kwara state as bandits abduct a traditional ruler, Oba Kamilu Salami. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

A community leader, who spoke under anonymity because of safety concerns, confirmed that seven of the kidnap victims are from the same family.

The abducted persons include a pregnant woman, two nursing mothers and several young children.

In recent years, criminal gangs in the northcentral region have taken to kidnapping people as a means to raise money.

In an attempt to curb the spiralling and lucrative kidnapping industry, a law was enacted in 2022 making it a crime to make ransom payments. It carries a jail sentence of at least 15 years; however, no one has ever been arrested on those charges.

It also made abduction punishable by death in cases where the victims die. However, families often feel forced to pay to save their loved ones, citing the government's inability to ensure their safety.

Source: Legit.ng