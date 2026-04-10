The European Union announced a six-month traineeship for Nigerian graduates at its delegation in Abuja

The EU said applicants must be Abuja-based graduates with less than one year of professional experience

The organisation stated that successful candidates would receive a monthly stipend but cover travel and accommodation costs

FCT, Abuja - The European Union has announced a new traineeship opportunity for young Nigerian graduates, offering a six-month placement within its delegation in Abuja.

The programme, scheduled to begin tentatively in July 2026, will be hosted under the Political, Press and Information (PPI) Section of the EU Delegation to Nigeria. Applications are expected to close on 19 April 2026.

The European Union is offering a six-month traineeship in Abuja for young Nigerian graduates as applications close on 19 April 2026. Photo credit: JPix/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

In a call for applications, the organisation invited interested candidates, stating:

“Are you a young graduate interested in international relations? Are you curious to learn more about work of a diplomatic mission and how the EU Delegation represents EU interests and values in Nigeria?”

Traineeship offers insight into diplomatic operations

The EU explained that the traineeship would provide participants with practical exposure to diplomatic activities and policy engagement.

The PPI Section plays a central role in maintaining political relations between the EU, Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), while also monitoring political and regional developments.

According to the notice, trainees will be involved in drafting reports on political developments, human rights, economic trends and foreign policy, as well as supporting meetings, communication activities and public diplomacy events.

They will also assist in preparing official visits from EU institutions and contribute to coordination efforts between EU member states.

Eligibility criteria outlined for applicants

The opportunity is open strictly to Nigerian citizens currently residing in Abuja, taking into account local health and security considerations.

Applicants must be recent graduates with at least a bachelor’s degree or its equivalent and must have less than one year of professional experience after graduation.

The EU further noted that candidates must not have previously worked for more than six weeks within EU institutions.

Application process and requirements explained

Interested candidates are required to submit their applications via email to the EU Delegation’s recruitment address.

Applicants must include a detailed Europass curriculum vitae, a cover letter explaining their motivation for applying, and a completed application form.

The EU specified that candidates should indicate “Funded Traineeship - PPI” as the subject of their email.

Financial support and conditions highlighted

Successful applicants will receive a monthly stipend to cover living expenses during the traineeship.

However, the EU clarified that participants will be responsible for costs related to travel, visas, accommodation and insurance.

The organisation also stressed that only eligible applications would be considered, while shortlisted candidates would be invited for interviews.

European Union Announces New High-Paying Opportunity for Nigerians, How to Apply and Link Emerge. Photo credit: JPix/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

It added that the traineeship would be offered strictly in line with local laws and regulations.

Dangote group releases 2026 job opportunities

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Dangote Group announced more than 40 job openings across its cement and foods business units, inviting qualified Nigerians to apply.

The roles announced in the first few days of January cover a wide range of functions, including finance, engineering, mechanical, operations, IT, supply chain, and corporate management.

Source: Legit.ng