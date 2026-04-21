Google has selected 15 African startups for its 2026 accelerator programme

The 10th cohort focuses on AI and deep-tech solutions for infrastructure challenges

Selected startups are working on fintech, credit access, and communication tools

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology, and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

Google has announced the selection of 15 startups from across Africa for the 10th cohort of its Google for Startups Accelerator Africa, with four Nigerian firms included in the final list.

The company said the cohort was chosen from nearly 2,600 applications, reflecting an acceptance rate of less than 1 per cent, Technext reported.

Four Nigerian startups made the list from nearly 2,600 applications. Photo: Google.

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian startups shine in competitive selection

The selected Nigerian startups — Bani, MasteryHive AI, Regxta, and Termii — focus on using artificial intelligence to address gaps in financial services and communications.

Bani is developing a cross-border payment infrastructure aimed at reducing settlement delays for African businesses operating internationally. MasteryHive AI is focused on automating transaction reconciliation, fraud detection, and anti-money laundering processes.

Regxta applies alternative data for credit scoring alongside a hybrid digital-agent model to extend financial services to underserved microbusinesses, while Termii provides AI-driven communication tools to improve the reliability of financial messaging for banks and fintech companies.

Shift toward AI and deep-tech solutions

Google noted that the 10th cohort marks a shift from broad digital transformation themes to deep-tech and AI-native solutions designed to address infrastructure challenges across the continent.

According to Folarin Aiyegbusi, head of startup ecosystem for Africa at Google, the selected founders represent a new wave of innovators driving economic growth and social impact.

He said the programme will provide technical support, mentorship, and access to a global network to help startups scale their solutions.

Track record of growth and impact

Launched in 2018, the accelerator has supported 106 startups across 17 African countries.

Google said participating companies have collectively raised over $263 million and created more than 2,800 jobs since the programme began.

The initiative has also featured Nigerian startups in previous cohorts, including Myltura, Scandium, and Pastel, which were part of the 2025 cohort.

Programme timeline and benefits

The 10th cohort will run a hybrid programme from April 13 to June 19, 2026.

During this period, participating startups will receive mentorship from industry experts and take part in practical workshops focused on machine learning and artificial intelligence implementation.

Google added that the programme remains equity-free, allowing startups (particularly those at Series A stage) to scale without diluting ownership.

The programme offers equity-free support, mentorship, and technical guidance. Photo: Google.

Source: Getty Images

State calls on startups, businesses to apply for support fund

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Ekiti State government has launched a fund to support startups, scale tech businesses, and promote economic growth.

The programme offers funding, mentorship, and market access, structured into three phases: ideation, pre-acceleration, and acceleration.

The initiative aims to empower youth, women, and underserved communities, with 40% of the fund reserved for female-led enterprises.

Source: Legit.ng