FCT, Abuja - The Presidency said former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s comment on the state of insecurity in the country is not merely hypocritical but ignoble.

Obasanjo neither condemned nor supported the US President Donald Trump's threat to launch a military operation in Nigeria.

However, the former president defended those calling for a foreign invasion in Nigeria to stop the insecurity in the country.

Sunday Dare, Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication to President Bola Tinubu, condemned the attempt to paint Tinubu’s administration as “unable to protect Nigerians.”

Dare said Obasanjo and some presidential aspirants ignore the hard truth in their comments.

Tinubu’s aide said the hard truth is that Nigeria is facing terrorists by every definition - international, regional, or local.

The presidential aide stated this in a statement issued via his X handle @SundayDareSD on Sunday, November 30, 2025.

He said Obasanjo looked away when Boko Haram started under his watch as Nigeria’s president.

“Yet the very individuals who looked away when these threats first sprouted now want to sit in judgment. Nigerians know better.

“The suggestion that Nigeria should effectively subcontract its internal security to foreign governments is not statesmanship; it is capitulation. Before recommending surrender, the former President should reflect on what he failed to do when these terrorists first began organizing under his watch.”

He further stated that Obasanjo should rather use his position and connections to assist Nigeria, as he has done for other countries.

“If Obasanjo wishes to help, he should acknowledge the past failures that allowed terrorists to gain a foothold, and then support ongoing efforts, not undermine them. Let him put his position and connections at Nigeria’s disposal as he has done for other countries. Not seek to put down an administration that is fully engaging on many fronts: Economic Turnaround, Providing Security, and Building key Infrastructure.”

Recall that Obasanjo claimed that the United States America (USA) could not do anything in Africa without his knowledge.

Former President said the late US President Jimmy Carter informed him before making any decision in Africa.

The 88-year-old statesman explained why the US would not do anything in Africa without informing Nigeria first.

Legit.ng also reported that the US House Subcommittee on Africa held preparations for a public hearing to review President Trump’s redesignation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern.

President Tinubu had rejected Trump’s claims of widespread Christian persecution and maintained that Nigeria upheld constitutional guarantees of religious freedom.

Witnesses, including top US officials and religious leaders, were scheduled to testify before lawmakers on alleged targeted attacks on Christian communities in Nigeria.

