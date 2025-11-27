The Kogi State Police Command has reacted to the report of an alleged bandit invasion in Lokoja

Reports are circulating that bandits have invaded Zango, Crusher, and Felele communities in Lokoja

The State Police Command's Public Relations Officer, CSP William Ovye Aya, released a statement to address the bandit invasion rumour

Kogi State, Lokoja - The Kogi State Police Command has debunked the report that bandits invaded three communities in Lokoja.

The police said bandits did not invade Zango, Crusher, and Felele communities in the state capital.

The State Police Command's Public Relations Officer, CSP William Ovye Aya, said the report is meant to create unnecessary tension in the state.

As reported by NTA News, Aya made this known in a statement, stating that the story is fake.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Naziru Bello Kankarofi, warns those peddling such rumors to desist from causing unnecessary fears and panic in the state.

The Police spokesperson said CP Kankarofi warns that anyone found guilty of this crime will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

The CP reaffirms the deployment of tactical teams, including the Police Mobile Force and counter-terrorism units, to strategic locations to ensure safety.

He urged residents to go about their normal activities and to report any suspicious movement to the authorities.

Kogi State has recently experienced several bandit attacks despite the police debunking some widespread rumors of invasions and attacks.

These have led to casualties, abductions, and a heightened security presence across the state.

Kogi brands reported the kidnapping at the school false

Recall that the Kogi State Government reacted to the alleged kidnapping at Kiri High School in Aiyetoro Kiri, Kabba Bunu Local Government Area.

There was a rumour that armed bandits attacked Kiri High School in the early hours of the day, allegedly abducting students during the assault.

The Security Adviser to the Kogi State Government, Commander Jerry Omodara (rtd), addressed the alleged kidnapping circulating on social media.

Kogibandit LG chairman imposes curfew over bandit attacks

Legit.ng also reported that a dusk-to-dawn curfew was imposed across the Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State over bandit attacks.

The Chairman of the council, Hon. Tosin Olokun, made the declaration on Sunday, November 16, 2025.

Olokun's Chief Press Secretary, Adeyemi Babarinde Sunday, shared more details about the dusk-to-dawn curfew.

