Chelsea have reportedly parted ways with three coaches in the wake of huge financial losses at the club

The Blues suffered a huge loss, leading to cost-cutting measures, which led to some departures

Chelsea fans are not pleased with those sacked, as they want head coach Liam Rosenior gone instead

Chelsea have reportedly parted ways with three coaches in the aftermath of a huge financial loss suffered by the club, as crisis looms at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are not only suffering losses on the pitch, but the club's account is also bleeding and has already begun to lead to a mass clear-out in the backroom.

Liam Rosenior reacts during Chelsea's loss to Brighton. Photo by Gareth Fuller.

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea’s loss to Brighton and Hove Albion compounded the team’s woes on the pitch as it was the fifth consecutive league loss without a goal, an occurrence last seen in 1912.

Chelsea sack three coaches

According to Sun Sport, the Blues have secretly let go of three coaches at the club after huge financial losses bite hard into the club’s accounts.

The club recently confirmed a staggering pre-tax loss of £262.4 million, taking losses under BlueCo to over £600 million or over £600,000 per day.

Former academy coach Ed Brand was one of those whose position was made redundant. He previously played for the academy before going into coaching after a serious injury.

The fans would have wanted a different departure as head coach Liam Rosenior faces scrutiny over a poor run of results in charge of the team.

The defeat to Brighton heightened the concerns, with the majority of the fans now wanting the former RC Strasbourg manager relieved of his duties.

Fans do not only want Rosenior gone, but they want the group of sporting directors and the entire hierarchy out of the club after a disastrous four years in charge.

The loss is expected to also lead to mass player sales, with top stars like Enzo Fernandez, who could be allowed to leave if the club receives a suitable offer.

Trevoh Chalobah disagrees with Rosenior

Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior blamed the players for the loss during a furious post-match conference, claiming only a few gave their best for the team.

However, defender Trevoh Chalobah openly disagreed with his manager, claiming that the players gave their all and things just did not work out.

Trevoh Chalobah disagrees with Liam Rosenior after Chelsea's loss to Brighton. Photo by Warren Little.

Source: Getty Images

“We tried our best. We worked on it throughout the week. Obviously, we got beat today. We've just got to go again. We can't dwell on these moments, we've got to look forward to the next game,” Chalobah said as quoted by BBC Sport.

The academy graduate appealed to the fans to rally behind the team, as they understand how difficult it is for them, and the team will get back on track.

Rosenior reacts after loss to Brighton

Legit.n g previously reported that Liam Rosenior spoke angrily after Chelsea's 3-0 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion at the AMEX Stadium.

The English manager was furious with his players and admitted that the loss was not tactical, and it was simply due to the players who lacked desire.

Source: Legit.ng