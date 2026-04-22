Peter Okoye accused his brothers of a massive betrayal spanning over 20 years, revealing that they are currently fighting a serious financial battle in court over diverted funds

The singer defended his continued use of the P-Square name, stating that he discovered it, earned it, and now owns it 100%

Peter also defended the wives in the family, stating that no woman caused the rift because the stealing started long before any of the Okoye brothers got married

For years, fans assumed the lingering tension between the Okoye brothers was just a regular sibling rivalry.

However, Peter Okoye, also known as Mr P, has clarified why he retains the P-Square brand despite changing his birth date from November 18 to 30, while also exposing a 20-year family financial betrayal.

Peter Okoye says he owns the P-Square name as he opens up on alleged 20-year family betrayal and ongoing court case. Photo: peterpsquare/officialpsquare

Source: Instagram

The Afrobeats singer who sued his older brother, Jude Okoye, for allegedly using a secret company to divert funds from the P-Square group, shared details of the dispute in a series of posts on his X account.

Replying to a critic who demanded that he drop the twin tag, Peter Okoye explained that he solely created, earned and owns the name.

"Exactly why some of y'all are pained. I discovered the name, I earned it, and now I own it 100. It's a game of chess i remember we are still in court even as of yesterday! with time, you'll understand. Una go dey alright las las."

Detailing the feud between him and his brothers, Mr P described the situation as an extreme sibling deceit, warning that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission will soon present exposing documents in court.

"More than a ganged up! I call it betrayal of the highest level. The truth has a way of coming out! wait until the EFCC starts releasing documents in court. Una go dey alright las las."

He also dismissed rumours that a sister-in-law instigated the theft, stating that the financial exploitation began before any of the brothers were married.

"Before you drag any woman" into this! No woman directed or advised anyone to steal from what I worked for over the years. Stop pushing that narrative to suit your agenda. None of us were even married 20 something years ago when this whole betrayal and stealing started! I said what I said."

Read Peter Okoye's post below:

Reactions trail Peter Okoye's posts

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@igwe5331 commented:

"Peter resembles problem..let peace reign..at your age you they change birthday how childish"

@she_isarai stated:

"Family problems na national cake, e dey touch everybody"

@offtherayder reacted:

"Lol life. When they had nothing, they were solid, united and struggled together. Money and fame came, envy and pride came."

@totallybeautyful pleaded:

"Some family members are the weapon fashioned against one, please give him a break 🙏"

@prettyndli mocked:

"peterpsquare you have nothing to trend on anymore, your outdated in Nigeria music industry."

Peter Okoye addresses criticism and explains why he still uses the P-Square name amid family crisis. Photo: officialpsquare

Source: Instagram

Peter Okoye defends his new birthday date

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peter Okoye faced heavy online criticism after deciding to move his birthday celebration from November 18 to November 30.

The music star expressed great surprise at the massive outrage, stating that his personal birthday date shift is not a national problem.

He added that people should focus on Nigeria's real challenges instead of debating a date change that only concerns him.

Source: Legit.ng