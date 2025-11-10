Armed men stormed Yan Kwada in Shanono LGA, abducting five women, including nursing mothers

Residents say the attackers came in large numbers, shooting sporadically and breaking into homes

The assault comes a week after security forces from the Nigerian Army said they killed 19 bandits

Shanono, Kano - Armed bandits reportedly stormed Yan Kwada village in Faruruwa, Shanono Local Government Area, Kano State, raiding homes and abducting five women.

Again, Bandits Strike in Kano, Abduct Five Nursing Mothers.

According to residents who spoke with Daily Trust, the attackers arrived in large numbers, armed with dangerous weapons, and raided several homes before whisking away the victims

“They came as usual, shooting sporadically and breaking into houses. They abducted five women, including nursing mothers,” the source said.

Two of the abducted women have reportedly been released, while three others remain in the hands of the bandits.

However, details of the release or the conditions of those still in captivity remain unclear.

Communities living in fear

This attack comes barely a week after a joint military operation in the area killed 19 bandits during a gun battle.

Despite these operations, residents of Faruruwa and surrounding border communities continue to live under the constant threat of raids.

Many villages have been abandoned as residents flee to Faruruwa town or relocate entirely to urban centres for safety.

“We live in fear every day. There’s no telling when they will strike next,” a displaced resident said.

Potential massacre thwarted in Kano

A tense calm has returned to the Shanono community of Kano state on Monday, October 9, after troops of the Nigerian Army repelled a major attack by bandits, leaving residents in a mix of relief and mourning.

Findings by Legit.ng revealed that the successful intervention by troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation MESA, followed a tip-off about the movement of the armed bandits, thereby averting a potential massacre.

An official statement from the Nigerian Army confirmed that credible intelligence was received around 5.00 pm on Saturday, November 1, indicating that bandits were advancing on the areas of Unguwan Tudu, Unguwan Tsamiya, and Goron Dutse.

