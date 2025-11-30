Pastor Oloruntimilehin Daramola, founder of the Omnipotence Mission of God, raised alarm over rising bandit threats to churches

Speaking with PUNCH Newspaper, he urged Christians to fortify themselves through traditional means of protection

He stressed that worshippers must not remain defenceless, as government restrictions prevent citizens from bearing arms

The founder of the Omnipotence Mission of God, Pastor Oloruntimilehin Daramola, has spoken about the growing threat of bandits targeting churches.

In an interview with PUNCH Newspaper, he explained why he had called on Christians to fortify themselves against such attacks.

Pastor explains call for fortification

Pastor Daramola said he was deeply concerned about the safety of worshippers following reports of bandits vowing to attack churches. He stressed that his message was not about encouraging violence or the use of weapons but about protecting congregations through traditional means of fortification.

He stated:

“I’m a Christian and the founder of a church. We call on God through the name of Jesus. This means that it is Jesus who takes our supplications to the Almighty God, His Father. This God is the creator of heaven and earth. We call on God, and He answers us. But all of a sudden, some people emerged and swore to attack churches and kill worshippers of God, so we need to oppose this. How do we oppose this? We can achieve this by fortifications. I’m not asking people to carry guns, cutlasses, or other weapons. But we can defend ourselves through the use of traditional means. We don’t have any power to stop these bandits from attacking churches because the government has not given citizens licences to bear arms for self-defence. It then means that we cannot fold our arms; rather, we should deploy means to fortify ourselves. This is exactly the focal point of my message to church worshippers.”

The pastor pointed out that Nigerian citizens had not been granted licences to bear arms for self-defence. He argued that this left worshippers vulnerable to attacks, making fortification a necessary step.

Call to protect worshippers

Pastor Daramola’s remarks highlighted the tension between faith and security in Nigeria, where churches have increasingly faced threats from bandits.

His appeal was directed at Christians to take proactive steps to safeguard themselves while continuing to rely on God for protection.

