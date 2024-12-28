Canon Olowolagba, his wife, and two children were kidnapped by gunmen on the Ise Akoko-Iboropa road in Ondo State last Sunday while traveling to Ikaram

Initially, the kidnappers demanded N10 million, but later raised the ransom to N75 million, delaying the victims' release, according to Bishop Babajide Bada

Amotekun Corps is collaborating with other security agencies to rescue the victims, while local leaders have called for prayers for their safe return

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun, has confirmed the kidnapping of an Anglican priest, Canon Olowolagba, his wife, and two children.

The abduction took place last Sunday won the Ise Akoko-Iboropa road in Akoko North-East Local Government Area, Ondo State.

According to a community source, the family was traveling by car when the gunmen ambushed them, dragging them into the bush to an undisclosed location.

"They were kidnapped between 4 pm and 5:30 pm on Sunday. The Reverend and his family were traveling from Ipesi to Ikaram when they were taken," said Bishop Babajide Bada of the Akoko Anglican Diocese.

Confirming the details of the incident, he said:

"They didn’t reach Ikaram, and by the following morning, it became clear that something was wrong."

Initially, the kidnappers demanded N10 million for the release of the victims. However, the Bishop stated that the ransom was later increased to N75 million.

"We had gathered some money to secure their release, but the kidnappers changed their demand to N75 million, which is why they are still being held," Bishop Bada explained.

Amotekun and Police involvement

Amotekun Corps Commander, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, confirmed that efforts were underway to rescue the victims, working in collaboration with other security agencies.

"We are doing everything we can to ensure their safe return," Adeleye said.

However, when contacted, the state police command's Public Relations Officer, Mrs. Funmilayo Odunlami, mentioned that the incident had not been officially reported to the police.

Local leaders have expressed their concern, urging the community to pray for the safe return of the victims.

Sheik Basiru Aminu, Chairman of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in Akoko North West Local Government, appealed to residents of Ikaram Akoko to intensify prayers for the swift release of the kidnapped family members.

"They are sons and daughters of our community, and we must all come together in prayer for their safe return," Aminu said.

